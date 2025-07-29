Will Johnson and Marvin Harrison, Jr. revive college rivalry at Arizona Cardinals training camp
Marvin Harrison, Jr., and Will Johnson were bitter college rivals. The two played in the best rivalry in sports, the Michigan-Ohio State football rivalry. Making matters more interesting, they were the best at their positions, and those positions found themselves lined up one-on-one against each other. Marvin Harrison, Jr. was the best wide receiver in college football, and Will Johnson was a lockdown cornerback considered the best in college football at his position. This led to many more memorable moments in their heated rivalry.
After an injury pushed Johnson out of the first round, he found himself heading to the Arizona Cardinals in the second round and becoming a teammate of his rival. It was inevitable that the two would find themselves locked in battle once again, and it did not take long for that to come to fruition. MHJ and Johnson were caught on film battling against one another in training camp early on. It looks like Johnson once again got the best of the star receiver in their match.
By all accounts, Johnson has performed to the level of his first-round NFL Draft grade. The injury that plagued him at the end of his junior year at Michigan appears to be a thing of the past. The Cardinals look like they may have gotten the steal of the draft by getting Will in the second round. You can only imagine that his skillset will get even sharper as he goes up against one of the best receivers in the league every day.
