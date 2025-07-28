Michigan battles SMU, Baylor, and Mississippi St. as elite QB nears commitment date
Michigan has placed a heavy emphasis on securing its quarterback room after suffering through the passing ineptitude of the 2024 season. Since that debacle, they have signed the nation's number one overall player and top quarterback in the 2025 class, Bryce Underwood, and have a fringe five-star quarterback committed in the 2026 class, Brady Smigiel. Now Head Coach Sherrone Moore and his staff are eyeing some elite 2027 signal callers.
One of those recruits is four-star Malachi Zeigler, rated as the 13th-best quarterback in the 2027 class. According to Rivals' Sam Spiegelman, Zeigler could be nearing a decision soon. It appears the competition for Zeigler is down to four programs: SMU, Baylor, Mississippi State, and Michigan. Here is what Zeigler had to say about Michigan.
"To potentially be a good fit at Michigan is definitely exciting to think about,” said Zeigler. “It’s such a historic program and a college football powerhouse. An offer from Michigan means a lot to me. It’s a blessing that a university of that caliber sees potential in me and can picture me in their uniform."- 2027 QB target Malachi Zeigler
Landing a third straight blue-chip quarterback would be huge for Michigan. With the offense changing this season and the passing game becoming a more balanced part of the offensive scheme, Michigan could become a significant player in the recruitment of many elite quarterback prospects. Getting an early commitment from a top-level quarterback also helps build a top-class team. It seems like Zeigler is ready to commit and work on building his future team.
