Will Johnson graded as "CB1" drawing lofty comparisons to Patrick Surtain and Sauce Gardner
Will Johnson has been climbing up draft boards ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft, with many analysts calling him the top cornerback in the class. Johnson, a Michigan product, has earned the title "DB1" from more than one expert, solidifying his status as one of the most sought-after defensive prospects. His standout personal training camp has caught the attention of NFL executives and scouts, further fueling his rise. Johnson shared videos of himself and former Michigan teammates Colston Loveland and Mason Graham training in the sweltering Arizona heat. His footwork during many of the drills was impeccable and his speed and ability to accelerate out of a back pedal are truly elite.
Johnson’s skills have drawn comparisons to two of the league’s top cornerbacks, Patrick Surtain and Sauce Gardner. Much like Surtain and Gardner, Johnson is known for his exceptional ability to lock down opposing receivers, displaying both physicality and intelligence in coverage. His combination of size, speed, and technique has made him a "can't miss" prospect, and many believe he could have an immediate impact at the NFL level. When NFL General Managers draft players in the top 10, the anticipation is that they see the field early and make instant impacts on the final score of every game they play in. Johnson looks like he could be that type of prospect.
With his impressive skill set and strong performances in both practice and in-game situations, Johnson is now widely considered one of the top players in this draft class. As the 2025 NFL Draft approaches, the buzz surrounding Johnson continues to grow, and it’s clear that he’s poised for success at the next level.
