Cornell trolls MSU with rendition of Victors, then eliminates the top seeded Spartans postseason
Maybe March just isn't a good month to be a top-seeded Spartan sports team. The men's basketball team went into the Big Ten Tournament as the one seed and fell to Wisconsin. The Spartan men's hockey team earned the one seed going into their postseason and fell to the fourth-seeded Big Red of Cornell. The Spartan hockey team was a heavy favorite heading into the postseason, but after Cornell scored with 10 seconds left in the game, MSU is headed home with nothing. A last-second goal is a brutal way to end a season filled with such high expectations. That was not the only brutal thing Cornell did in the game though, their school band got in on the action as well.
Less than one minute into the matchup the Cornell band decided it was time to play the greatest fight song in all of college sports. Recognizing the fight song of their rivals, MSU fans began pouring a chorus of boos towards the band. The Big Red would not be deterred and played the entire rendition of Victors. Kudos to Cornell on a troll well done. They added a little insult to the injury they were about to inflict upon the MSU fanbase.
