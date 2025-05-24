2026 cornerback mocks Wolverines during commitment before choosing rival Big Ten school
The Wolverine football program has had some recruiting success in the past week, but they have also had some big misses. Misses happen in recruiting, but they hit a little different when that miss results in a Big Ten foe gaining on you. That happened this week with 2026 three-star cornerback Jaziel Hart chose the Penn State Nittany Lions as his future school.
Hart is by no means a blue-chip recruit, he is ranked 547th as a composite recruit and is probably more of a project player than an instant impact type of guy. He does have decent size standing 6-0 and weighing in at 180 pounds. He has speed and can cover bigger receivers as he has an aggressive type of approach off the line.
While Michigan was playing from behind this entire recruiting battle, they felt like they had a real shot at landing Hart. He even toyed with Michigan at his commitment, putting on a block M hat for a brief second before tossing it to the side. He still has a visit scheduled for June 20th and it remains to be seen if he will in fact end up in Ann Arbor for that visit after so recently committing to Penn State. I suspect that visit will not come to fruition and Michigan will turn their attention to other cornerback prospects on their list. Swing and a miss, and the ups and downs of the 2026 Michigan recruiting efforts continue.
