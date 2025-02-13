Michigan Football Recruiting: Big-time 2026 running back target schedules official visit
Michigan Football is pursuing some big targets at running back in the 2026 recruiting class, and another has scheduled an official visit to Ann Arbor.
According to The Wolverine On3's E.J. Holland, four-star Forney (Texas) tailback Javian Osborne is now scheduled to officially visit the Wolverines over the weekend of June 20. Back in late December, Osborne named Michigan the leader in his recruitment.
According to On3's Industry Rankings, Osborne is considered the No. 77 overall prospect, No. 6 running back and No. 10 player from the talent-rich state of Texas in the 2026 recruiting class.
Osborne has previously announced a Top 10 that includes Michigan, Texas, Oregon, SMU, Texas A&M, Georgia, Florida State, Tennessee, Alabama and Notre Dame among more than 30 total offers. While the 5-foot-10, 195-pounder has not given a definitive timeline on announcing a commitment, the Wolverines and Longhorns appear to be the early favorites.
In addition to Osborne, Michigan will have another top running back on campus this summer. On Wednesday, Holland also reported that five-star Mineral (Va.) Louisa County tailback Savion Hiter will be visiting over the weekend of June 13.
While the Wolverines would be thrilled to land either Osborne or Hiter in the 2026 class, landing both would give the Maize and Blue a formidable running back tandem for years to come. Like Osborne, Hiter also recently named Michigan the top school in his recruitment.
Michigan landed two running backs in the 2025 recruiting cycle: four-star Marrero (La.) Archbishop Shaw's Jasper Parker and three-star Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy's Donovan Johnson. The Wolverines will look to continue adding talented tailback prospects to their roster in the 2026 cycle.
