Analyst says to watch out for Ohio State in the recruitment for a Michigan 5-star commit
Michigan recently beat Ohio State on the recruiting trail following five-star RB Savion Hiter committing to the Wolverines over the Buckeyes, Georgia, and Tennessee. Back on June 29, Michigan also beat Ohio State out for another five-star prospect. Edge rusher Carter Meadows pledged to Sherrone Moore and Michigan -- during a stretch where the Wolverines were as hot as anyone on the trail.
While Meadows appears to be solid to Michigan, Rivals' national analyst Steve Wiltfong believes the Buckeyes might not be done in the five-star's recruitment.
"Five-star edge rusher Carter Meadows is another prospect that they [Ohio State] coveted. He is solid to Michigan right now. Committed to the Maize and Blue over Ohio State, Penn State, and South Carolina. But that's another one where I feel like if Ohio State sees some daylight to try and squeeze back in, they will certainly try to make a move for Carter Meadows," Wiltfong said.
Meadows, the Washington (DC) Gonzaga prospect, is ranked as the nation's 29th-best player in the 2026 class, and the No. 5 edge rusher, per the Composite. The elite speed rusher has been a consistent recruiter for Michigan on social media, and while anything could happen in today's era of NIL -- it feels like Meadows won't be going anywhere.
With the recent commitments of Meadows and Hiter, Michigan has the 10th-ranked class in the country. The Wolverines are currently trailing their nemesis, Ohio State, which has the No. 9 class, per 247Sports.
Michigan isn't done on the recruiting trail, and if the Wolverines can have a solid start to the 2025 football season, Michigan could be looking at adding some more commits.
