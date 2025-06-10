Elite wide receiver target cancels official visit with rival school, Michigan trending
The Wolverines have been gathering steam on the recruiting trail. They just received the commitment of four-star Chicago product McHale Blade, and head coach Sherrone Moore has indicated he expects more good news today. They have also been making inroads with other prospects, including four-star defensive back Donovan Webb. Webb recently stated that Michigan is at the top of his list, and he does not see them moving from that lofty perch.
Another big-time target for the Wolverines is 2026 wide receiver Zion Robinson. Robinson has a top four that includes TCU, Michigan, Miami, and Stanford. Michigan has surged to the lead in Zion's recruitment, according to On3 reporting. Adding to that good news, Robinson shared via his "X" account that he will no longer be taking an official visit to TCU on June 11th, effectively eliminating another competitor in his recruitment.
That simple statement had to be glorious for the Michigan staff. Taking the lead and losing a competitor all in the same day is a significant development in Robinson's recruitment. With Michigan publicly professing that their new offense will be a more balanced attack, wide receiver targets have to be looking to Ann Arbor as a destination of choice. Pair that with the elite talent of Bryce Underwood, and Michigan should be able to compete for high-level wideout talent across the nation. Michigan appears to be in a good spot for Robinson, and I am sure Sherrone and his team will ramp up their efforts to secure his eventual commitment.
