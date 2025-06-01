Michigan EDGE commit receives invitation to elite Under Armour All-America game
Over the last four to five years, Michigan has made a living recruiting low four-star and three-star prospects and developing them into elite All-American level talent. The list includes Detroit Lions Aidan Hutchinson, Cleveland Browns Mason Graham, and Miami Dolphins Kenneth Grant. It appears that Michigan may have stolen another rising talent in the 2026 class.
EDGE rusher Tariq Boney is a composite three-star recruit with an overall ranking of 842nd in the nation. That ranking and the three-star rating are not indicative of his potential. Boney is an intriguing prospect that has a size and similar style of play to former Michigan EDGE Josaiah Stewart. He is lean and fast and uses leverage to get around bigger offensive linemen and speed to get to quarterbacks before they can react. His game tape shows a young man who has a ton of room to grow in size and technique at the next level.
That potential and his elite game tape led to Boney being one of roughly 100 players in the nation invited to the Under Armour All-American game. Of those 100 invited, roughly 80 actually get to see time on the field during the game. A young man with a composite ranking of 842nd in the nation getting one of those coveted invites is very telling. I expect Boney to be a fast riser in recruiting rankings this year. Looks like coach Moore and his staff may have found yet another diamond in the rough on the recruiting trail.
