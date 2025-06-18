Michigan football gains commitment of second 5-star specialist
Michigan football recently gained a commitment from five-star long snapper Colton Dermer. Now, the Wolverines gained a second commitment from a five-star specialist. On Wednesday, kicker Micah Drescher announced his commitment to Michigan.
"Blessed to announce I have committed to Michigan on a full scholarship," he wrote on his X account.
The Hinsdale (IL) prospect is a five-star kicker, according to Chris Sailer Kicking. The site ranks Drescher as the No. 4 kicker in the 2026 class. Here is the scouting report regarding him.
Micah is an outstanding high school kicking and punting prospect. He is a great looking athlete with one of the strongest legs in America. Micah does an excellent job on the field goal, a strength. He hits a pure, accurate ball off the ground and has 55+ yard range. His kickoffs are strong, D1 ready. Micah's best ball measures 70+ yards, with 4.15+ hang time. Also a very talented punter. Micah punts for a nice combination of distance and hang time. A competitor who thrives under pressure. I look forward to seeing what the future holds. He has a bright future at the college level with continued hard work. Look for him to dominate this offseason picking up D1 offers along the way. Micah is well on his way. Outstanding prospect. OFFER NOW!!!
Drescher had reported offers from Northwestern, UConn, Air Force, and Army. Michigan now has 11 commitments in the 2026 class, with Dermer being a walk-on.
