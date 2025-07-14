Michigan football loses to Clemson for highly-touted CB prospect
Michigan football has the No. 8 ranked 2026 class after going on a tear to end the month of June. But the Wolverines have missed out on a couple of prospects the past two days. Linebacker Calvin Thomas committed to North Carolina over the Wolverines on Saturday. Then on Sunday, four-star safety Blake Stewart committed to Clemson over Michigan and others.
The Wolverines were in the Atlanta (GA) product's final four, but the Tigers won out in the end. Stewart was ranked as the 307th-best prospect in the 2026 class, and the No. 24 safety, per the Composite.
Following Stewart's official visit to Ann Arbor, he said Michigan was toward the top of his list. He mentioned the relationship he had with secondary coach LaMar Morgan, and he liked how many DBs Michigan sends to the NFL.
With Stewart no longer in the picture, Michigan will hope to land a few more defensive backs in its 2026 class. The Wolverines currently have two four-star DBs committed: Andre Clarke and Dorian Barney.
Michigan is also hopeful it's done enough to land CB Davon Benjamin, but the Wolverines are going to have to look at some late risers to go after.
