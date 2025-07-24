Michigan football misses out on key 2027 QB recruit to Notre Dame
After landing four-star QB Brady Smigiel in the 2026 cycle, the Wolverines are looking toward the 2027 class to find the next Michigan signal caller. Some thought it could be Kennesaw (GA) four-star Teddy Jarrard.
But that dream ended on Thursday when he committed live on Rivals' YouTube station and picked Notre Dame over Michigan. The 6-foot-3 prospect is ranked as the No. 162 prospect and the 14th-best QB, per the Composite. In 2024, Jarrard led North Cobb Christian to an 11-2 record and completed 222 of 323 passes (68.7%) for 2,752 yards with 31 TD and 5 INT.
Speaking to Michigan Wolverines On SI recently, Jarrard said he thought Michigan was a place he could go to develop.
“Going somewhere where we can get developed," Jarrad said. "Coach Lindsey has been real great with telling us that he can develop us. We’re going to play with the best players in the nation at Michigan, so we will be surrounded with great talent. I think that’s a big pushing point for Michigan is that they have the best all-around facilities, weight room, strength staff, and coaches – everyone is good there.”
But now that Jarrard is off the board, Michigan will now turn its attention to players like Elijah Haven, Kavian Bryant, and Keegan Croucher, among others.
