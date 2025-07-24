Michigan football misses out on key 2027 QB recruit to Notre Dame

BREAKING: Elite 2027 QB Teddy Jarrard has Committed to Notre Dame, he tells me for @rivals



The 6’3 200 QB from Kennesaw, GA chose the Fighting Irish over Michigan, Ohio State, Georgia, & Penn State



He’s the No. 2 QB in the ‘27 Class (per Rivals) ☘️https://t.co/O5DHDzCV9b pic.twitter.com/D6EqEnMbe0