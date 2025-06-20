Michigan football misses out on prized CB recruit to Notre Dame
Despite taking an official visit back on June 6 -- and it going well -- Michigan football missed out on one of its top prospects in the 2026 class. Four-star CB Khary Adams committed to Notre Dame over the Wolverines and Penn State on Friday.
Adams, the Towson (MD) prospect, is a 6-foot-2 cornerback and is viewed as one of the top prospects in all of 2026. According to the Composite, Adams is the 75th-ranked player and the No. 9 cornerback in the class.
Here's what Adams said about his commitment to Notre Dame.
“I have been up to Notre Dame four times and I can’t even describe what it is like,” Adams told On3 director of recruiting Chad Simmons before publicizing his decision Friday. “There are no words for it. It’s just different. It is something you have never seen before. Notre Dame is special.”
Michigan might have missed on Adams, but the Wolverines are in prime shape for several other defensive backs. Michigan has four-star Brody Jennings committed in the class, but the Wolverines are currently trending for four-star Donovan Webb and four-star Andre Clarke. Michigan is also competing for Chace Calicut and Jordan Deck, among other targets.
