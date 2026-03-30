Michigan Football Moves Closer to Top-15 Class With 4-Star OT Commitment

It took some time for the new staff to cement their footprints in the 2027 recruiting landscape, but it appears they have some serious momentum on the recruiting trail.

In the past week, Michigan has gained three commitments. Two of them are on the defensive side of the football, and most recently, the Wolverines gained a commitment from four-star offensive tackle Sidney Rouleau on Sunday night.

The Maize and Blue now have six commitments in the class and the Wolverines are getting closer to having a top-15 class. As of now, Michigan sits at No. 16 in the nation, per 247Sports.

Michigan is closing in on both Tennessee and Texas, who are ranked No. 15 and No. 14, respectively. Here's a quick look at the top-15 classes as of this writing.

Oklahoma Texas A&M Ohio State USC Washington Notre Dame Georgia Louisville Miami Texas Tech Nebraska Syracuse Clemson Texas Tennessee

A look at Michigan's 2027 class

As mentioned, Michigan currently has a six-man class for the 2027 cycle and the Maize and Blue has a nice mixture of offensive and defensive prospects. The Wolverines have three offensive line commits, while Michigan also has two players in the secondary, along with an edge rusher.

Using the Composite rankings, here is where each player is ranked.

Edge Recarder Kitchen - No. 113 overall

Offensive tackle Sidney Rouleau - No. 377 overall

Safety Darrell Mattison - No. 410 overall

Interior offensive lineman Tristan Dare - No. 738 overall

Defensive back Maxwell Miles - No. 738 overall

Interior offensive lineman Louis Esposito - No. 959 overall

The Wolverines have commitments from three players in the Midwest — two of them from the state of Michigan. Both Kitchen and Esposito remain priorities to keep, being from the state. Safeties coach Tyler Stockton also made Mattison a priority, being from Chicago, Illinois.

Michigan has also made a footprint in the state of Texas, reeling in two players from the Lone Star State. Both Dare and Rouleau hail from Texas, and the Wolverines beat out several in-state schools for both prospects.

Miles is also out West — who Stockton really wanted. He is from Las Vegas, and Stockton had been recruiting him from his days at Boise State.

Michigan in a good place for other top prospects

Who might be next? Michigan has been hosting several top players for unofficial visits.

Five-star WR Dakota Guerrent and defensive lineman Marcus Fakatou recently made visits to Ann Arbor. Neither are likely to make a decision anytime soon, but Michigan is in a good place with both of them.

The Wolverines are also recruiting two quarterbacks in the class: Dane Weber and Kamden Lopait. Michigan would like to make either one of them its quaterback of the 2027 class.