Priority Michigan target cancels scheduled visit with Big Ten rival Oregon
Since joining the Big Ten Conference, Oregon has expanded the strength of its name, image, and likeness (NIL) program and become a powerful recruiting entity. Michigan has struggled to compete with the Ducks, who have secured five-star talents at an astonishing rate. Michigan, however, has its own NIL blueprint, which has landed them some big-name targets and a legacy that the Ducks program cannot compete with. It looks like Michigan may be gaining traction with an elite linebacker target that the Ducks are also pursuing, and the Ducks just got some bad news on that front.
2026 linebacker recruit Kenneth Goodwin is a composite four-star, top-300-level recruit. He recently visited Michigan and appears to be highly regarded by the University of Michigan program. Goodwin was supposed to see the Oregon Ducks this weekend, but according to On3 reporting, he will no longer be taking that visit.
"Michigan is at the top. I feel like I can fit in very well with the program and the players."- 2026 recruit Kenneth Goodwin
Goodwin has a final five consisting of Michigan, Oregon, SMU, Georgia, and Texas A&M. That is an elite list of schools, and Michigan has its hands full in this competition. It does feel like Goodwin may be favoring Michigan and may have written off Oregon. However, there could be undisclosed reasons for his cancellation of his scheduled Oregon visit.
