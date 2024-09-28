Recruiting: Five-star cornerback includes Michigan football in Top 10
While Michigan is off to a 3-1 start on the football field this fall, the Wolverines are also hard at work in building for the future on the recruiting trail.
On Friday, Michigan was included in the 'Top 10' for one of the top players in the 2026 recruiting class: five-star Akron (Ohio) Archbishop Hoban cornerback Elbert Hill. In addition to the Wolverines, Hill has narrowed his list of schools down to Ohio State, Tennessee, Oregon, Texas A&M, USC, Alabama, Notre Dame, Penn State and UCLA.
At 5-foot-10 and 170 pounds, Hill is considered the No. 18 overall prospect, No. 1 cornerback and No. 1 player from the state of Ohio in the 2026 recruiting class, according to 247Sports' Composite rankings. The Buckeye State native has garnered 29 scholarship offers from FBS programs.
Michigan is off to a good start to its 2026 recruiting class, with two players already committed. That includes another cornerback in Jacksonville (FL) Mandarin four-star Brody Jennings (No. 282 overall player in class) and four-star Cocoa (Fla.) quarterback Brady Hart (No. 93). The Wolverines class ranks No. 20 nationally with over a year until 2026 prospects are eligible to sign their letters of intent.
