Recruiting: Michigan Football makes top group for No. 5 prospect in Arizona
When facing prolific passing offenses like the ones featured at Ohio State and Oregon, you can never have too many capable defensive backs at your disposal.
Michigan Football is in the hunt for another one out West in three-star Goodyear (Ariz.) Desert Edge cornerback Camren Hamiel, who included the Wolverines in his 'Top 7' on Friday. Hamiel also listed Texas A&M, Oregon, Nebraska, Arizona State, Penn State and Tennessee among his favorites so far in his recruitment.
Hamiel is not nationally ranked by any of the major recruiting services as of early-February, but that hasn't stopped several major programs from offering the lengthy defensive back a scholarship. At 6-foot-1 and 175-pounds, Hamiel is considered the No. 45 cornerback and No. 5 player from the state of Arizona in the 2026 recruiting class by 247Sports.
Michigan is always looking for talented cornerbacks, and the 2026 cycle is no different. In addition to Hamiel, the Wolverines have offered several other prospects including four-star Towson (Md.) Loyola Blakefield's Khary Adams and Akron (Ohio) Archbishop Hoban's Elbert Hill, among others.
Michigan currently has two prospects committed to its 2026 class in four-star defensive back Brody Jennings and three-star wide receiver Jaylen Pile. The Wolverines' class sits at No. 42 in the country and ranks 13th out of 18 Big Ten schools in the very early-goings of the cycle.
