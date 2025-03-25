How does the pending commitment of top-rated QB Jared Curtis affect Michigan's 2026 quarterback process?
Jared Curtis is the composite number one rated quarterback in the 2026 class, and the number two overall recruit in his class. He has a top two of Oregon and Georgia with a commitment date of May 5th. But how would his commitment potentially affect Sherrone Moore and the Michigan Wolverines?
Another top tier quarterback, Ryder Lyons, is eyeing Oregon as well. If Curtis settles on Eugene, OR as his next destination in his football journey that could change Lyons perception and willingness to commit to Dan Lanning and the Ducks. Right now, Curtis has a 100% crystal ball to the Bulldogs, but the confidence level is only at six and the Ducks may not have pitched their full Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) deal to Curtis and his camp yet.
It seems likely that Curtis does end up with Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs, but you can never count out Oregon as one of the most powerful NIL programs in all of college football.
Currently, Lyons is a 100 percent crystal ball to USC with a six-confidence level as well. It has been reported by multiple college football analysts that he is actually favoring Michigan and could very well end up in Ann Arbor. There's not much information out there regarding what Lyons is looking for from an NIL standpoint, but the vibe is that it's not high on his priority list. However, money talks and if Curtis spurns Oregon, they could pivot to a full court press on Lyons.
Although Michigan is pursuing 5-star level quarterbacks, they may not have the appetite to allocate top NIL dollars to that position in this cycle. It seems as if those efforts may be more focused on the running back position (Savion Hiter and Javian Osborne) and the offensive and defensive line (Jackson Cantwell and Carter Meadows).
Sherrone Moore and OC Chip Lindsey must feel pretty comfortable having Bryce Underwood for at least the next three years. Maybe they settle for a lower 4-star prospect and pursue another veteran in next year's portal. Obviously if Lyons commits, Michigan won't say no. But it just feels like the Wolverines are more focused on a top QB target in 2027. Perhaps the goal is to use NIL funds on 2027 superstar Trae Taylor who has expressed a lot of interest in Michigan and is actually on campus this week. Recruiting remains fluid and full of chaos and change, that is the only thing we can guarantee.
