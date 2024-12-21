Former MSU Star Could Potentially Sign Record-Breaking Contract
Former Michigan State forward Jaren Jackson Jr. is on the verge of a record-breaking contract.
Jackson has been a defensive stalwart during his time in Memphis.
The Grizzlies big man passed on extension talks prior to the start of the season, betting on himself to have a big season.
Before the season, Jackson’s potential contract extension maxed out at over $30 million over three years. However, Jackson is taking a chance to make $345 million over five seasons if he qualifies for the supermax.
Although it feels like Jackson was just a member of the Spartans, he is already looking for his third contract in the NBA.
Jackson inked the standard rookie max extension with the Grizzlies in 2021, a four-year deal for over $100 million.
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green holds the record for highest career earnings among Michigan State alumni in the NBA. Green has earned over $200 million throughout his career.
Jackson's next contract could surpass Green’s entire earnings if he qualifies for a supermax deal and will take the crown for highest-paid Michigan State player in the NBA.
The qualifications for a supermax include being named to an all-NBA team in the immediately preceding season or two of the last three seasons, an MVP award in the last three seasons or being named Defensive Player of the Year in the immediate preceding season or two of the last three seasons.
The Grizzlies big man is seeing more recognition this season even though he has very similar stats. This is because Memphis has bounced back from a putrid season to the second seed in the Western Conference, with a record of 18-9.
Jackson’s season has been great, but there is no way he is in contention for the MVP award as it is likely Denver Nuggets Center Nikola Jokic is the frontrunner to win his fourth MVP in five seasons.
Jackson already won a DPoY in 2022-23 and would qualify if he won the award this season. However, Spurs Center Victor Wembanyama is the overwhelming favorite, as he is averaging 3 blocks per game in his sophomore season.
The is an opening for Jackson to qualify by earning a nomination to the All-NBA team.
With the recent CBA rules, a player must play 65 games to qualify for the team. That could be an issue for Jackson as he has only played in 65-plus games just once in 2021-22.
This season, Jackson has been on pace, playing in 25 of 27 games to start the campaign.
Even with Jackson playing enough games, he needs some things to go his way. Jokic and Knicks center Karl Anthony Towns are firmly in the conversation for All-NBA meaning a third center spot is up for grabs.
Most likely, Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid will not qualify. But other big men across the Association have solid reasons to fill that spot. Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun, Kings center Domantas Sabonis and Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley will all have a case to make the All-NBA teams.
