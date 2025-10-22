Avoiding Non-Football Antics a Key for MSU against Michigan
EAST LANSING, Mich. --- There have been too many instances of things that have nothing to do with football blemishing what could be great rivalry games between Michigan State and Michigan.
UM linebacker Devin Bush dragged his cleats over MSU's midfield logo in 2018 during pregame warmups, several Spartan players attacked Michigan players in the tunnel in 2022, Michigan State offensive lineman Spencer Brown was ejected in 2023, and there was a large altercation on the field immediately following the game's final play last season.
Having a bitter rivalry is great. It's a big part of what makes college football such a great sport, since collegiate rivalries are generally way more entertaining than professional or NFL ones. To some level, Ohio State's national title from last season will often be met with "yeah, but..." because the Buckeyes lost to Michigan. That does not happen at the next level.
But there is a line between playing with passion and some added juice because of the opponent and what has transpired between the Spartans and the Wolverines in recent years.
What Michigan State Said
Michigan State's star wide receiver, Nick Marsh, had the most interesting things to say.
"Knowing that we're playing 'That School Down the Road,' the talk is before we get down there to avoid any unnecessary commotion and stuff like that," Marsh said Tuesday. "So, that part really isn't something that we're worried about.
"But just trying to avoid stuff like that, and then just knowing that they're going to try to start something is just enough fuel for us. Playing them is enough fuel for us."
Marsh definitely has his opinions on Michigan and how the Wolverines played last year, and he didn't hide them.
"I didn't really understand how big the rivalry was," Marsh said about his thoughts before the game last year. "I understood, but not being in it, though.
"Actually playing in that first game, getting some bad calls, getting some holding calls --- I felt I got held in coverage a couple times. And just seeing how they play football, it kind of helped me understand what this rivalry is."
There is more to it when he was asked about how the real-life experience compared to what he thought it would be.
"From what I heard, it was exactly what I expected," Marsh said. "Just, you know, big stadium, a lot of fans, pretty loud, not being able to hear the quarterback, and just having some cheap shots, cheap plays, and just some grind-hard football."
The topic has also come down from the coaching staff.
"You talk about that, guys' energy level being amped up for that game," offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren said. "And that's something I think we hit on quite a bit is controlling that energy and being able to get that motion where you can kind of use it as... fuel to go out, but not getting lost in it to where you lose your discipline and hurt your football team.
"That's something Jonathan (Smith has) definitely touched on, and we'll hit more throughout the week."
Keep up with all our content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be sure to share your thoughts on recent skirmishes between MSU and UM when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE. Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.