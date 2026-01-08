How to Watch Arsenal vs. Liverpool on TV, Live Stream
All eyes turn to the Emirates Stadium on Thursday evening for the tantalising battle between league leaders Arsenal and reigning champions Liverpool.
Last season’s top two will contest their second battle of the campaign, Liverpool having narrowly triumphed in the first all the way back in August. Much has changed since then, however, with Arsenal now boasting a 14-point advantage over the Reds heading into Thursday’s clash.
Arsenal are favourites to clinch a sixth successive Premier League victory and tighten their stranglehold on top spot, not only because of their impressive form and wealth of riches, but due to Liverpool’s inconsistencies in attack and defence.
Games between Arsenal and Liverpool seldom disappoint and there have been 13 goals in the last three Premier League meetings between the teams at the Emirates. The upcoming battle promises even more drama.
Here’s how to catch the action on TV and live stream.
What Time Does Arsenal vs. Liverpool Kick Off?
- Location: London, England
- Stadium: Emirates Stadium
- Date: Wednesday, Jan. 7
- Kick-off Time: 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT
- Referee: Anthony Taylor
- VAR: John Brooks
How to Watch Arsenal vs. Liverpool on TV, Live Stream
The midweek clash of titans will be broadcast live in the United Kingdom, with Sky Sports holding the rights to the fixture. The Main Event and Premier League channels will show the game alongside Sky GO.
NBCSN and Peacock are the destinations in the United States, with DAZN and fuboTV offering the fixture in Canada.
There are also two options for those in Mexico, with TNT Sports and HBO Max boasting rights.
Country
TV channel/live stream
United Kingdom
Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD, Sky GO, Sky GO Extra
United States
NBCSN, Peacock
Canada
DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada, Fubo Sports Network Canada
Mexico
Max Mexico, TNT Sports, TNT Go
What’s Next for Arsenal, Liverpool?
Both clubs will enjoy a brief rest from Premier League action after Thursday’s match and for Arsenal there will be outings in both domestic cup competitions. Portsmouth await in the FA Cup third round this weekend, after which they will visit Chelsea in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final.
Liverpool will host Barnsley in the FA Cup on Monday night and will then enjoy a free midweek before their Premier League battle with Burnley on Jan. 17—the same day as Arsenal’s clash with Nottingham Forest.