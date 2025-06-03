Former Spartan LB Returns From Season-Ending Injury
Former Michigan State standout linebacker Ben VanSumeren became a Super Bowl champion last season with the Philadelphia Eagles but did so watching from the sidelines as he suffered a season-ending ACL injury midway through the year. He is back at practice, ready to go.
VanSumeren is entering his third NFL season after going undrafted in the 2023 NFL Draft, signing with the Eagles, the team he is still currently with. In 20 career games and two starts, he has totaled 16 tackles but made the move to the offensive side of the ball last season.
The former Spartan was lining up as a fullback for Philadelphia before suffering the brutal season-ending injury in November. The rest of his sophomore season in the NFL was cut short, but it seems that he is resuming his offensive responsibilities this summer.
Eagles beat writer EJ Smith of The Philadelphia Inquirer reported on VanSumeren working with the offensive skill players on Tuesday, as he took to X, formerly known as Twitter, posting a clip of the newly healthy fullback at the Eagles' OTA. It will be very interesting to see how head coach Nick Sirianni and offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo incorporate him into the offense.
NFL training camp does not begin until late July, but seeing VanSumeren healthy and ready to go during OTAs in the early preseason is a good indication that he'll be back on the field this fall, barring any further setbacks. This is a guy that has extreme versatility on both sides of the ball, and at just 25 years old, has a lot left in the tank to help the Eagles repeat as Super Bowl champs.
VanSumeren was an interesting story at Michigan State, transferring from bitter rival Michigan following an uninvolved freshman season. He played two years in East Lansing, earning 93 tackles in 24 games with two pass defenses and a pair of sacks in his final season in 2023.
Philadelphia's backfield is stacked with 2025 NFL Offensive Player of the Year Saquon Barkley alongside second-year rusher Will Shipley and six-year veteran AJ Dillon. VanSumeren will likely be featured in more unconventional schemes and play styles with the ball in his hand or blocking.
