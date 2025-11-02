MSU Players Who Improved Stock, Despite Minnesota Loss
Even though Michigan State lost another game, this one in overtime to Minnesota, some players stood out, and fans should be optimistic about them.
Here are some of those individual performances:
QB Alessio Milivojevic
No better way to improve your stock than by throwing for 311 yards with no turnovers during your first career start.
Redshirt freshman Alessio Milivojevic got his shot on Saturday, and he certainly took advantage. He threw for the most yards in a game by a Spartan quarterback since Aidan Chiles had 363 yards against Maryland in Week 2 of last year.
He also did this without knowing if he would go for pretty much the whole week. He and Jonathan Smith both said that the reps were 50-50 during practice, and Milivojevic said he wasn't told that he'd be starting until Friday night.
Smith wouldn't say that Milivojevic will be the starter moving forward, but it's going to be really tough to put him on the bench after that game.
WR Rodney Bullard Jr.
A transfer from Division II Valdosta State, Rodney Bullard Jr. entered Saturday with just one catch and 17 receiving yards.
With Chrishon McCray out, he was bound to get some more snaps, and he took advantage. Bullard led the Spartans with 102 receiving yards on four receptions, with 71 of them coming on a touchdown pass from Milivojevic early in the third quarter.
RB Elijah Tau-Tolliver
Another big injury on offense was to top running back Makhi Frazier. That meant more carries to both Brandon Tullis and Elijah Tau-Tolliver.
Tullis was fine, running for 51 yards and a touchdown, but Tau-Tolliver stood out the most. Having an 85-yard run late in the fourth quarter will do that.
Tau-Tolliver finished with 127 yards on just 11 carries. He entered the game with only 92 yards on 26 rushes.
LB Jordan Hall
There are not too many players out there who play with more heart than linebacker and captain Jordan Hall.
Even though it looked like he was playing through some pain, Hall had one of his best games as a Spartan. He made 10 total tackles (seven solo) and forced two fumbles. Neither of those loose balls resulted in the Spartans getting the ball, but there's nothing more one can ask for from a linebacker.
