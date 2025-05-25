Spartans in Top Eight for 2026 Three-Star DL
The Michigan State Spartans are one of the final eight schools hoping to land 2026 three-star defensive lineman Djidjou Bah, he announced his final eight teams on Friday via X, formerly known as Twitter. This is a guy the Spartans have been tracking for a little over a month and are a top choice.
The other seven teams competing alongside Michigan State are Wisconsin, Iowa, Indiana, Northwestern, Memphis, NC State and Georgia Tech. The Germantown, Tennessee native has favored mostly Big Ten schools with a few outliers in the group.
The Spartans offered Bah back on April 4 and have an official visit scheduled for Friday, June 20. With 23 total offers, Bah has made Michigan State one of the final teams that he will choose for the start of his collegiate career.
At 6-3, 265 pounds, Bah would be an immediate impact piece for the Spartans on their defensive line. After generating little to no pass rush last year, they need all the help they can get, and Bah would be thrilled to learn that he may play right away in his debut collegiate season.
Bah is rated the No. 1 defensive lineman in the state of Tennessee after a junior season that featured 56 total tackles, 14 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks, per Bah's X account. The production from Bah in a shortened high school season proves that he has the ability to play at the next level as a freshman.
His tape shows an ability to line up in a four-point stance while also shooting from his feet to get past blockers. He showed versatility in that aspect as well as being a ball hawk that is able to sniff out pass or run and bring the ball carrier down behind the line of scrimmage.
It will be a waiting game over the next several weeks to see where Bah will decide to play as his commitment window is closing in. The Spartans have done their jobs to this point in recruiting the talented three-star defender. All they can do now is produce an interesting official visit and wait.
