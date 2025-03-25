Spartan Defensive Back '26 Target Locks in Official Visit
Boiling Springs South Carolina defensive back Jeremiah Favorite announced that he would be taking his official visit to East Lansing on June 6. Favorite is a three-star prospect on 247Sports and ranks as the No. 17 player in the state of South Carolina in the class of 2026.
Ian Guerin of Prep Redzone wrote the following on Favorite:
"In a one-day span last month, Favorite picked up four offers from schools in three different states and from four different conferences. He’s the best cover corner in the class and already has three years of starting experience between his freshman season at Myrtle Beach and the last two in the Upstate. He’s got great measurables for the position and the type of film that convinces opposing teams to avoid throwing his direction."
Michigan State defensive backs coach Blue Adams has a type when it comes to his secondary. He loves physical guys who can come downhill and be a factor in the run games and body-up receivers. Favorite definitely fits that mold. Plus has the speed and instincts to go with it.
He's still raw in some areas, but overall, he has the athleticism and grit to fit right in and be coached up by defensive coordinator Joe Rossi and the rest of the Michigan State staff.
As it currently stands, the Michigan State recruiting class has four verbal commitments. East Kentwood quarterback Kayd Coffman, North Branch offensive lineman Eli Bickel, and tight ends Eddie Whiting from North Dakota and Joey Caudill from the key pipeline of Ohio.
As spring ball hits, the amount of visits will ramp up. Coach Jonathan Smith and his staff have created these connections and have been able to get a good number of them on board for official visits.
The visits will likely start to shape the 2026 class depending on who commits -- or more importantly -- who doesn't. The staff will be challenged to adjust on the fly to the trends to ensure they're still able to fill out their class with the right guys. If the Spartans can do that, it will be a great sign for things going forward.
