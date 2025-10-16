MSU Names Scout Team Players of the Week Ahead of Indiana Game
Every week, Michigan State head coach Jonathan Smith and his staff name some of the top-performing scout team players. This was something that they did last year and have continued to do this season.
This week, the work has to have been very challenging. The third-ranked Indiana Hoosiers have several different guys who are elite at their respective positions, including Heisman contender Fernando Mendoza.
Here are the players that MSU recognized this week:
LB Chris Piwowarcyzk
Piwowarczyk is a redshirt freshman linebacker who has not been able to see game action yet during the 2024 or 2025 seasons. His father was a four-year letterwinner for MSU under former head coach George Perles. Piwowarczyk was also a Scout Team Player of the Week during Week 3 prior to the Youngstown State game.
LB DiMari Malone
Malone is a true freshman linebacker who attended Dakota High School in Michigan. He was a three-star prospect and the 896th overall recruit in the class of 2025, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings, and had other Big Ten offers from Minnesota, Indiana, Illinois, and Rutgers.
RB Darrin Jones Jr.
Jones Jr. is another true freshman and a running back who attended Orchard Lake St. Mary's. This is the second time he has gotten scout team recognition, as he was named ahead of the Spartans' Week 4 game against USC.
DB George Mullins
This is the second time in three games that Mullins has made the select group, as he was recognized during Week 6 before the Nebraska game. Mullins was a three-star recruit who also had offers from Mississippi State and Illinois.
OL Drew Nichols
Getting recognized for the second time this year and for the first time since Week 1 is true freshman offensive lineman Drew Nichols. He was a three-star recruit out of Murrieta, California, who also had offers from SMU, Miami (FL), Minnesota, UCLA, and several others.
Tracking Scout Team Award Winners
Week 1 vs. Western Michigan: WR Shawn Foster, DB Dorian Davis, DL Cal Thrush, EDGE Tyler Gillison, OL Drew Nichols
Week 2 vs. Boston College: TE Charlie Baker, OL Payton Stewart, DB Keshawn Williams, DB Deuce Edwards, DL Mikeshun Beeler
Week 3 vs. Youngstown State: WR Bryson Williams, WR Atticus Carridine, LB Chris Piwowarczyk, DB Dorian Davis, DB Evan Young, OL Antonio Johnson
Week 4 at USC: OL Justin Bell, DB Evan Young, DB Elisha West, RB Darrin Jones Jr.
Week 6 at Nebraska: TE Wyatt Hook, WR Nick Hardy, OL Antonio Johnson, DL Mikeshun Beeler, DB George Mullins
Week 7 vs. UCLA: QB Ryland Jessee, DL Cal Thrush, DB Deuce Edwards, LB DeJae White, OL Rashawn Rogers
Week 8 at Indiana: LB Chris Piwowarczyk, LB DiMari Malone, RB Darrin Jones Jr., DB George Mullins, OL Drew Nichols
