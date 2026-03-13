3 Things Spartans Must Show in Big Ten Tournament Run

Michigan State is entering the postseason feeling relatively good about itself.

The eighth-ranked Spartans (25-6 overall, 15-5 Big Ten) have been playing pretty well over the past month or so. MSU suffered its second-most recent loss at Wisconsin exactly a month before Friday. Michigan State won its next five games after that, only losing its regular-season finale at No. 3 Michigan during a game that was pretty close until the final minutes.

Michigan State's Jaxon Kohler, right, moves to the basket as Michigan's Yaxel Lendeborg defends during the second half on Sunday, March 8, 2026, at the Crisler Center in Ann Arbor. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

MSU wants to regain some of that momentum in Chicago. The Big Ten Tournament officially started on Tuesday, but the Spartans have been able to rest until Friday night by virtue of getting the third seed in the conference tournament and a triple-bye to the quarterfinals. First up for the Spartans is No. 6 seed UCLA, which took down 14th-seeded Rutgers on Thursday night.

Whether Michigan State ends up playing one game in the United Center (which it certainly hopes it doesn't) or if it plays three, there are several areas where it can generate some more optimism for its upcoming run in March Madness.

Improved Bench Scoring

Mar 1, 2026; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Michigan State Spartans forward Coen Carr (55) and Michigan State Spartans guard Kur Teng (2) high-five against the Indiana Hoosiers during the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

Starters usually see their minutes go up this time of year. Coaches are going to empty the tank every game now, since tomorrow is no longer a promise for any team. MSU's starters received 82% of the minutes at Michigan last Sunday --- the Spartans' season average is a little under 68%. Bench players only scored eight points for Michigan State during the game, all of which came from Kur Teng .

While more responsibility falls on the starters in March, MSU is going to need its bench to show up more consistently. The Spartans have averaged 21.3 bench points per contest this season (178th in the country, 6th in the Big Ten), but that number has dipped to 15.0 such points per game in the last five games.

Michigan State's Cam Ward shoots a free throw during a game against Rutgers on Thursday, March 5, 2026, at the Breslin Center. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

It's clear who those two main guys need to be: Teng and Cam Ward . Teng is the bigger offensive threat as he can get hot on any given night. For whatever reason, too, Teng has been a better shooter away from the Breslin Center this season. During away and neutral games, he's made 43.3% of his three-pointers, compared to a 32.8% mark at home.

Ward isn't as polished offensively, but his blue-collar style, athleticism, and aggressiveness are sometimes enough to get him some looks. He can be someone who can convert a second-chance opportunity when Jaxon Kohler or Carson Cooper are off the floor. Those plays where it feels like you stole points can make the difference in a big game down the road.

Keep Kohler Going

Michigan State's Jaxon Kohler scores against Rutgers during the second half on Thursday, March 5, 2026, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Kohler has looked like a player who has returned to an elite form as of late. After going through a slump that lasted about a month and a half, he's averaged 19.7 points and 9.3 rebounds during the Spartans' last three games. That includes a 23 and 8 performance against a Michigan frontcourt that got three players onto the Big Ten's five-man All-Defensive Team.

Michigan State needs to keep Kohler going here. The threes are starting to fall again, but MSU is also getting him some more touches on the block and getting him to the free-throw line more often now. I've said this before, but this is a much better team when Kohler has it going on both ends. The Spartans are 11-1 this season when Kohler records a double-double.

Show Higher-End Defense Again

Michigan State's head coach Tom Izzo calls out to players during the second half in the game against Michigan on Sunday, March 8, 2026, at the Crisler Center in Ann Arbor. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It's been a little weird, but Michigan State has almost felt like an offense-first team at points this year. The Spartans have scored 80+ points in five of their last six games. Torvik has rated MSU's offense at 13th in the country since Feb. 14. Through the 13th of February, the site had the Spartans' offense down at 47th, which now sits at 28th from a season-wide perspective.

This has come at the expense of the defense a little bit, though. Michigan State once had the No. 1 defense in the country on KenPom in mid-January, but that mark is down to eighth at the time this article is being written. Torvik has MSU's defense down at 22nd in the country since Feb. 14.

Mar 8, 2026; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans forward Coen Carr (55) shoots against the Michigan Wolverines at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

It's much easier said than done, but if the Spartans can continue to show their in-season offensive improvement and get back to their older, superior defense, that can mean big things.