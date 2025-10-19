MSU Named Odds-On Favorite For Four-Star SG
With the 2025-26 college basketball season set to begin, HC Tom Izzo and Michigan State are far from satisfied. Coming into the season at No. 22, they know there's plenty of room to grow.
Two of the Spartans' first four games are against ranked opponents: No. 14 Arkansas and No. 9 Kentucky. Izzo is immediately throwing his team into deep water, something he knows they're capable of handling.
While it's impossible to overlook this upcoming season, MSU fans should be thrilled with Rivals' Jamie Shaw's recent comments. During a recruiting post that included four-star players such as SGs Bryson Howard and Jasiah Jervis, SF Anthony Felesi, and Centers Arafan Diane and Sam Funches, one of those five names could be well on their way to Michigan State.
Michigan State Is in the Driver Seat
Shaw noted that Jervis, a four-star shooting guard out of White Plains, NY, has Michigan State in his Top 5. He's set to announce his decision on Nov 5, a date that can't come fast enough for Spartans fans. In the end, MSU is competing against Pittsburgh, NC State, Tennessee, and Illinois.
- "He has taken official visits to NC State, Michigan State, and Pittsburgh. Jervis has upcoming visit dates with Illinois (Oct. 17) and Tennessee (Oct. 24). Speaking with sources around the recruitment, I am hearing Michigan State the most," Shaw said.
- He added, "NC State’s name is still being noted and one source reminded me that in this climate, you need to watch every visit a player goes on. Still a bit of a ways to go here, watch the Illinois and Tennessee trips to see if any intel changes course."
The Wolfpack are not going down without a fight, so it's unsurprising to hear Shaw say they still have a chance to land the 6'4'' 190-pound guard. If Izzo has anything to say about it, Jervis won't be going anywhere other than MSU.
Jervis visited Michigan State during grind week, one that he won't soon forget: "It was the grind week, so getting a chance to meet all the alumni and them telling me about their experience playing for Coach (Tom) Izzo."
- "And, you know, just getting a chance to talk to him and them dropping gems on me. Me and Coach Izzo have a great relationship. He talks to me like every day, same as well as (Doug) Wojcik. Things have been great," he added.
In the next few weeks, Izzo and company will remain in contact as they hope his time at MSU trumps that of the remaining visits he has to go on. With November 5 coming up quickly, all eyes will be on Jervis as the Spartans look to land one of their top targets in the Class of 2026.
Keep up with all our content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be sure to share your thoughts on the difference in the offense when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.