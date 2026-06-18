Best-, Worst-Case Scenario in 2026 for MSU Basketball Freshmen

The freshmen will have to step up for Michigan State to become the title contender it hopes to be.

MSU has four of them coming in this year. It was the fifth-best high school class in the country, according to 247Sports . Every single recruit is ranked in the top 100 and has a path to real playing time in their first season with the program.

G Jasiah Jervis

Stepinac’s Jasiah Jervis (25) during game against Iona during CHSAA AA quarterfinal at Fordham University in the Bronx March 1, 2026. Stepinac won the game 67-51. | Frank Becerra Jr./The Journal News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Best-Case Scenario

The best-case scenario for top freshman Jasiah Jervis is that he is done with college hoops after one season. Jervis is a borderline 5-star prospect at 31st overall in the class. He is also the highest-rated guard the Spartans and Tom Izzo have landed since Max Christie in 2021. Jervis becoming the starting shooting guard right away wouldn't be shocking whatsoever.

Standing at 6'4" with a longer wingspan, Jervis already has the size that can project him to be a real NBA prospect. He's a gifted scorer who should complement point guard Jeremy Fears Jr. very well. Becoming a one-and-done will require Jervis to establish himself as a go-to scorer on the same level as Fears and Coen Carr .

Stepinac’s Jasiah Jervis is the Journal News/ lohud Boys Basketball Private School Player of the Year March 26, 2026. | Frank Becerra Jr./The Journal News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Worst-Case Scenario

Jervis probably has the highest "floor" among the four freshmen. He should be a sure thing for regular minutes because he is more versatile on the offensive end than fellow two-guards Kur Teng and Jordan Scott -- the latter of whom will be playing a lot of minutes at small forward, too.

A scarce role of less than 10 minutes per game would be a real surprise. Jervis will have a serious role this coming season. Maybe he doesn't get a starting role right away, but I think he will at some point.

C Ethan Taylor

Center Ethan Taylor on an official visit to Michigan State. | Ethan Taylor / Michigan State Basketball

Best-Case Scenario

The absolute best-case scenario for center Ethan Taylor would be a one-and-done situation, too. I wouldn't consider it as likely as Jervis, but the possibility is there. Taylor has a lot of athleticism for someone seven feet tall and isn't far behind Jervis in the rankings, placed at 38th overall.

What will be determined is how well Taylor can use his raw athleticism and size at the Big Ten level. He's still a bit raw and isn't a threat to shoot, but his physical tools were still impressive to see while on Team USA at this month's AmeriCup in Mexico.

Michigan State's Tom Izzo gives instructions to his team during a game against Rutgers on Thursday, March 5, 2026, at the Breslin Center. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Worst-Case Scenario

The flip side would be getting placed into a third-string center role behind Anton Bonke and Jesse McCulloch . There would still be playing time for Taylor there, but the minutes would be in the single digits, and the shifts would be pretty short.

Taylor has the disadvantage of being a freshman, too. Bonke is an incoming transfer, but he is still a senior. McCulloch is entering his third year with the program as a redshirt sophomore. There will be some adversity to overcome.

G Carlos Medlock Jr.

Wayne Memorial's Carlos Medlock Jr. dribbles during the Division 1 boys basketball regional semifinal on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, at Detroit Renaissance High School. | Brandon Folsom/Hometown Life / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Best-Case Scenario

Carlos Medlock Jr. probably has the most static role this coming season among the freshmen. He's boxed out of a path to the starting lineup with Fears still here. Medlock finished his high school career at 50th overall in the class of 2026 and No. 5 among point guards.

Medlock will be a huge scoring piece for MSU off the bench. He's a good enough scorer that I wouldn't be stunned if he and Fears were occasionally on the court at the same time. That might not be something Izzo turns to right away, but it would certainly be an interesting dynamic.

Wayne Memorial's Carlos Medlock Jr., left, shakes hands with Jalahn McClellan after beating Flint Carman-Ainsworth in the Division 1 state semifinal on Friday, March 14, 2025, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Worst-Case Scenario

The "bad" side would still be Medlock in as a backup point guard. This version might require Fears to have the world on his shoulders at point guard again, barely even able to see the bench, but it's tough to imagine anything similar to last season.

Again, it's a pretty static role. Medlock is supposed to inherit the point guard role once Fears either goes pro next offseason or runs out of eligibility the season after that. The true worst-case scenario would be Izzo questioning whether that's the way forward.

F Julius Avent

Julius Avent, of Bergen Catholic, tries to moves past Jules Cleveland, of Teaneck, Sunday, February 15, 2026, in Hackensack. | Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Best-Case Scenario

The "sleeper" of this class who likely isn't getting the consideration he deserves is forward Julius Avent . He's the lowest-rated recruit in the class, but he's still up at 87th overall.

Avent has the flexibility and athleticism to swing between small forward and power forward for Michigan State at about 6'7" with a wingspan all the way up at 7'3". He's both physical and a decent enough shooter that I think his ceiling is quite high.

Bergen Catholic #0 Julius Avent make his entrance. Ridgewood boys basketball hosts Bergen Catholic in a game on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025. | Anne-Marie Caruso/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Worst-Case Scenario

If the NCAA weren't ready to approve the new "5-in-5" eligibility rule that essentially eliminates redshirts, I'd say that's the worst-case situation for Avent this year. Instead, we'll say the worst-case scenario is simply being out of the regular playing rotation.

The Spartans have plenty of depth at small forward and power forward this season. Carr, Scott, and Kaleb Glenn will command minutes at small forward. Carr, Cam Ward , and McCulloch will be candidates for power forward minutes. These wing spots are pretty crowded, so Avent might be boxed out a bit.

Bergen Catholic #0 Julius Avent, Ridgewood #23 Tyler Nesland and #4 Johnny Jackson. Ridgewood boys basketball hosts Bergen Catholic in a game on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025. | Anne-Marie Caruso/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images