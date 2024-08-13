Cody Lindenberg recognized as one of the best linebackers in college football
Gophers fifth-year linebacker Cody Lindenberg has been named to the Butkus Award watch list. Presented annually to the best linebacker in college football, he is one of 51 players named to the list.
On Monday Lindenberg was named to the Bednarik Award watch list, which is given to the best defensive player in the country, regardless of position.
Heading into his redshirt senior season, he looks to be a leader of the Gophers defense. He missed nine games last season due to injury, but he is the unquestioned starting Mike linebacker for Minnesota in 2024.
In 2023, Lindenberg played in all 13 games and totaled 71 tackles, good for second most on the team.
After being one of four Gophers players invited to Big Ten Media Days, his team clearly expects a lot out of him this season and now being named on two major preseason award watch lists, the media expects a lot out of him this season as well.
Full list of Gophers on preseason award watch lists
- WR, Daniel Jackson (Belitnikoff Award)
- LB, Cody Lindenberg (Bednarik and Butkus)
- K, Dragan Kesich (Lou Groza)
- OT, Aireontae Ersery (Outland)
- RB, Darius Taylor (Maxwell and Doak Walker)
- DT, Darnell Jefferies (Comeback Player of the Year)