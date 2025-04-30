Gophers land first RB commitment in 2026 recruiting class
- Ezekiel Bates is the first high school commitment for new RBs coach Jayden Everett
- He chose UMN over top offers from Virginia Tech, Boston College and Wake Forest.
Malvern, Pennsylvania, 2026 running back Ezekiel Bates posted on X Wednesday that he has verbally committed to the Gophers, giving them their first RB pledge in the class.
"1000% committed! Let’s Work!! #RTB #SkiUMah," he wrote.
Listed at 5-foot-11, 210 pounds, Bates chose Minnesota over 16 other Division I offers from notable schools such as Virginia Tech, Boston College and Wake Forest. He is currently unranked as a recruit on 247Sports, On3 and Rivals.
Virginia Tech was his first power conference offer last May. The Gophers got involved and offered him a scholarship on Febuary 19. He took an unofficial visit to Minnesota on March 25 and then he verbally committed just over a month later. He previously scheduled an official visit to Boston College, but there's no confirmation if he plans to still take that in June.
Bates now gives new Gophers running backs coach Jayden Everett his first high school commitment and their first in the class of 2026. Injuries cut his junior season at Malvern Prep short, but he had eight touchdowns as a sophomore in 2023. With a big senior campaign, he could quickly rise up recruiting boards.
Updated 2026 recruiting class: 9 verbal commitments
- Andrew Trout, OL (Rocori, MN)
- Justin Hopkins, CB (Nashville, TN)
- Howie Johnson, DL (Forest Lake, MN)
- Gavin Meier, OL (Janesville, WI)
- Hayden Moore, WR (Newberry, FL)
- Rico Blassingame, WR (Tolleson, AZ)
- Kai Meza, WR (Draper, UT)
- Owen Lansu, QB (Downers Grove, IL)
- Ezekiel Bates, RB (Malvern, PA)