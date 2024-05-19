Big Fifth Inning Ends Mississippi State’s Season
STANFORD, Calif. – A series of weird and unlucky events put an end to Mississippi State’s season late Saturday night at the hands of Cal State Fullerton.
Facing elimination after losing 2-1 to Stanford earlier Saturday, the Bulldogs had to wait until just before 10 p.m. in Starkville for their fight to stay alive in the Stanford Regional of the NCAA Softball Tournament. Unfortunately for their fans, the Bulldogs lost that fight against Cal State Fullerton 7-0 in a game that ended after midnight in Mississippi.
A little more than 24 hours before Saturday’s game, MSU defeated Cal State Fullerton 1-0 to open the NCAA Regional. It seemed the elimination game would be a repeat of that game. MSU’s Josey Marron and Cal State Fullerton’s Haley Rainey had allowed just five total hits and struck out eight batters prior to the bottom of the fifth inning.
That’s when Cal State Fullerton turned a series of lucky hits and a successful challenge into a seven-run inning.
KK Christie led off for Cal State Fullerton with a ground out to third base, but Megan Delgadillo slap-hit a blooper single to shallow left field, just out of reach of MSU shortstop Kylie Edwards and outfielder Brylie St. Clair.
The next batter, Bailey Wallace, appeared to reach base on bunt, but was called back to the batter’s box. On the very next pitch, Delgadillo was initially called out on a steal attempt, but a coach’s challenge overturned the call. After the challenge, Wallace was hit by a pitch, putting runners at first and second base.
Cal State Fullerton loaded the bases on a hard hit ground ball to Edwards and a scored the game’s first run on another hard hit ground ball to third baseman Nadia Barbary, who kept the ball in front of her but wasn’t able to record an out.
With the momentum fully on its side, Cal State Fullerton’s offense came to life. Peyton Toto drove in a pair of runs with a single through the left side of MSU’s defense. Aspen Wesley, who had pitched 10 innings in the Stanford Regional already, came in to relive Marron and gave up a single to her first batter, which loaded the bases once again.
Colby McClinton took full advantage of the situation for the Lady Titans and smashed a grand slam home run to left field that put her team up 7-0.
The Bulldogs had their own bases-loaded opportunity in the sixth inning, but it ended on Ella Wesolowski’s first-pitch double play ground out.
Cal State Fullerton advances to face Stanford in the NCAA Regional final at 4 p.m. Sunday.