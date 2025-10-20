Bulldog Roundup: Keeper shuts out Alabama in first career start

Cowbell Corner

Mississippi State sent out a goalkeeper who had never made a collegiate start against the SEC’s top-scoring offense on Sunday night.

And she shutout Alabama.

Jenny Harrison recorded eight saves in a 1-0 win in Tuscaloosa, Ala. on Sunday. She made five saves in the first half and three more in the second half, which is the most a Mississippi State goal keeper this season.

Harrison did get some help in the shutout from Naila Schoefberger with a defensive save in the 81st minute.

“It is really hard to win period, and to do it against a very, very good team on the road says a lot about this group's resilience and togetherness," head coach Nick Zimmerman said. "They were hard together. They were smart together. And ultimately, together they earned this result. We couldn't be more proud of them.”

The Bulldogs scored the match's only goal in the 21st minute. Ally Perry played a long pass ahead to Zoe Main, who cut inside the last defender as she received the ball. Main took an additional touch while sprinting towards the box. Just inside the 18-yard box, she shot to the far post to open the scoring.

With the victory, Zimmerman broke the MSU record for wins by a first-year head coach. His 10 victories lead all first-year head coaches in Division I this season.

Mississippi State (10-4-1, 5-3-1 SEC) is in fifth place in the SEC standings and is two points behind its final opponent of the regular season, Georgia. The SEC’s other Bulldogs will travel to Starkville next Sunday. The match will air on SECN+ starting at 2 p.m.

Yesterday’s Results

Men’s Golf: Mississippi State at Fallen Oak Collegiate Invitational
Volleyball: Georgia 3, Mississippi State 2 (24-26, 25-22, 25-23, 25-27, 16-14)
Soccer: Mississippi State 1, Alabama 0

Today’s Schedule

Men’s Golf: Mississippi State at Fallen Oak Collegiate Invitational
Women's Golf: Mississippi State at The Ally
Women's Tennis: ITF W35 Norman

  • Mississippi State volleyball didn’t make it easy for Georgia on Sunday in a five-set match that ultimately ended with Georgia on top. Lindsey Mangelson put on a show in the match, picking up 24 kills for her second-highest career total. She also picked up 17 digs in the game for her eighth double-double of the season.

