Bulldog Roundup: Mississippi State coach closing in on win No. 100
Mississippi State’s volleyball team continued its impressive season with a 3-1 win over Alabama on Friday night.
The Crimson Tide (8-5, 0-3 SEC) narrowly won the first set, 25-23, before the Bulldogs (12-1, 2-1 SEC) swept the next three sets (25-19, 25-18, 25-21) to send the Tide back home with a loss.
"What a total team win tonight! Our execution from the service line got better as the match went on," Mississippi State coach Julie Darty Dennis said. "The team managed risk well and set the tone early on. Cayley did a great job putting people in the right position at the right time. I'm very proud of the team. This was a gritty SEC win over a tough Alabama squad."
Bernardita Aguilar led the team in kills, earning 14 on 27 attempts for a new career high. She was followed closely by Lindsey Mangelson and Mele Corral-Blagojevich, who earned 13 and 12, respectively.
McKenna Yates led in digs, picking up 15 over the four sets played. Mary Neal was close behind with 11 in the match.
Cayley Hanson picked up her third double-double of the season, earning 10 digs and 48 assists in the four matches played. She also earned 2 service aces and a kill in the game.
Four Bulldogs earned over 13 points this game, led by Aguilar with 16.5. Gha'Naye Whitfield-Moss earned 13.5 points in the match, with 11 kills and two digs.
The Friday night win over Alabama was also Darty Dennis’s 99th win as Mississippi State’s head coach. She’ll get a chance at No. 100 at 2 p.m. Sunday against No. 2 Texas.
Yesterday’s Results
Volleyball: Mississippi State 3, Alabama 1 (23-25, 25-19, 25-18, 25-21)
Women’s Tennis: Samford Fall Invitational
Today’s Schedule
Women’s Tennis: Samford Fall Invitational
Cross Country: Belhaven Invite, 9 a.m.
Football: Mississippi State at No. 6 Texas A&M, 6:30 p.m., SEC Network
Softball: Fall World Series, Game 1, 6:30 p.m.
Daily Dose Of Mike Leach
"A&M wants to rip on our fans and all that. Our fans are as good as their fans are. One thing our fans don't do is sit around and whine about other teams' fans. A&M spent a significant part of the week whining about what our fans are like."- Mike Leach