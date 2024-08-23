Mississippi State Keeps Shutout Streak Intact, The Morning Bell: August 23, 2024
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Mississippi State is reaching new heights in the world of soccer. The Bulldogs are ranked No. 20 in the latest United Soccer Coaches rankings and No. 11 in the latest TopDrawerSoccer poll, which is the program’s highest-ever ranking.
And, so far, the Bulldogs are earning that ranking on the pitch. Mississippi State advanced to 3-0 with a 2-0 win against Charlotte on Thursday night.
Kennedy Husbands scored the first goal against Charlotte (and her first collegiate goal) off her left foot in the 31st minute with an assist on a corner kick from Ilana Izquierdo, a member of Colombia’s team in the recent Summer Olympics.
Maggie Wadsworth made it 2-0 in the 59th minute with a goal in the top left corner. Overall, it was a strong performance from MSU’s offense that registered 23 total shots and six shots on goal.
Defensively, the Bulldogs still haven’t allowed a goal this season and keeper Maddy Anderson faced just three shots, one on goal, in Thursday’s win.
MSU (3-0) will be back in action Sunday against Wake Forest. The game in Winston-Salem, North Carolina will be televised on ESPN+ at 1 p.m.
Today’s Schedule
No games scheduled.
Mississippi State Results
No. 20/11 Mississippi State 2, Charlotte 0
Countdown to Mississippi State’s 2024 Opener
8
Did You Notice?
- Mississippi State softball coach Samantha Ricketts announced a pair of updates to her coaching staff this week. Matalasi Faapito, a veteran Bulldog with 137 games under her belt, will join the staff as a graduate assistant for the 2024-25 academic year. Faapitio will be able to lean on her experience as a pitcher and hitter. She had 19 home runs and 59 RBIs in her career and had a .750 career on-base percentage in postseason games. Additionally, Alyssa Loza has been promoted to coordinator of player development. Loza has spent the last three seasons in Starkville as a graduate assistant where she managed biometric and performance data for the Bulldogs.
Daily Dose of Mike Leach
"On "system" quarterbacks: "If B.J. [Symons ]is a product of the system, then he's not getting any of those touchdown passes and all those yards. That means our coaching staff is. That would also mean we could go down to 7-Eleven and get the clerk behind the counter and let him play quarterback."
Follow us on:
- Newsletter
- Twitter: @CowbellCorner
- Facebook: Mississippi State On SI