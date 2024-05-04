The Morning Bell: Saturday, May 4, 2024: Mississippi State Teams Come Up Big Friday
Friday saw big wins by Mississippi State’s teams with the baseball, softball and men’s tennis teams all recording dominant wins on Friday.
MSU’s baseball team run-ruled No. 23 Alabama in seven innings and MSU’s No. 19 softball team shutout No. 14 Georgia 2-0. Meanwhile, the men’s tennis team opened the first round of the NCAA Championships with a 4-0 win against Alabama State.
Today’s Schedule
Baseball: Mississippi State vs. No. 23 Alabama, 2 p.m. SEC Network+
Softball: No. 19 Mississippi State vs No. 14 Georgia, Noon, SEC Network+
Men’s Tennis: Mississippi State vs. Middle Tennessee, 1 p.m., Cracked Racquets CrossCourt
Mississippi State Results
Baseball: Mississippi State 13, No. 23 Alabama 3 (7 innings)
Softball: No. 19 Mississippi State 2, No. 14 Georgia 0
Men’s Tennis: Mississippi State 4, Alabama State 0
Did You Notice?
Mississippi State’s men’s tennis team advanced to the second round of the NCAA Championships with a shutout victory against Alabama State, 4-0, in the opening round of the Starkville Regional. It was the second-straight year MSU downed the Hornets (14-4) to start off postseason play at home. It was also be the second time the Bulldogs will square off against Middle Tennessee State in the second round.
Mississippi State softball’s Brylie St. Clair was chosen as one of eight finalists for the Female Athlete of the Year Award at the Influence NIL Summit’s NIL Awards. The fifth-year outfielder from Sand Rock, Alabama, gained notoriety on social media where she has more than 400,000 combined followers. She has partnered with brands in the beauty, cosmetics and fashion industries while also reaping the benefits of licensed apparel.
Countdown to Mississippi State’s 2024 Opener
119
Daily Dose of Mike Leach
“I do have a Viking axe by the bed if I need to whack someone... My wife bought me a Viking axe - the axe side curls down so you can grab the adversary around the neck and you can use it to climb walls, as a grappling hook.”
