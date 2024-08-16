RELEASE: Izquierdo's Early Strike Lifts No. 18 State Over Baylor in Season Opener
The following is a press release courtesy of Mississippi State University Athletics and MSU Soccer Communication Fellow Lance Pardue.
STARKVILLE – A quick start from Ilana Izquierdo proved to be the difference in a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Baylor in the 2024 season opener on Thursday night at the MSU Soccer Field.
Izquierdo found the back of the net just 2:28 into the match, capitalizing on a well-executed sequence from Hannah Johnson and Ally Perry. The first goal of the season for the Dawgs led to an early lead that they would defend resolutely for the remainder of the match.
Mississippi State (1-0-0) dominated the attacking play, out shooting Baylor (0-1-0) 17-5, with four of their attempts on target. The Bulldogs applied relentless pressure throughout the first half, recording 11 shots compared to Baylor's three. However, despite creating numerous chances, the home side was unable to extend their lead.
Baylor's defense held firm in the second half, allowing just six shots, but the Bears struggled to find an equalizer. The Bulldogs' defense, anchored by a composed back line and steady goalkeeping, limited Baylor to just one shot on goal, which was comfortably saved.
The match was marked by its physicality, with both teams combining for 24 fouls.
The win marks a positive start to the season for Armstrong's squad, who are coming off back-to-back 10+ win seasons. The Bulldogs will look to build on this momentum as they continue their non-conference schedule Sunday against Northwestern State at 1 p.m.
Quoting Head Coach James Armstrong
On the Game
JA: "I am really proud of the team's defensive effort and how we pressed from the front. It is something that we have been working on a lot. Baylor is a very good team. [The game] was like an SEC game, it felt like it. I think that was one of the most intense opening games that I have ever been a part of."
Quoting Graduate Goalkeeper Maddy Anderson
On the Goal
MA: "Honestly, I'm really happy with where we are at defensively. I feel like Baylor came out and played great. I think it was a good test for us on both sides of the ball."