Big League Bulldogs (entering 9/20): Graveman, Stratton strong in relief

Former Mississippi State stars were relatively silent around Major League Baseball on Saturday, but there were a couple of strong relief outings of note.

We'll start with Kendall Graveman. The former Bulldog entered the game in the eighth inning for the Seattle Mariners with a three-run lead and the challenge of getting through three of the best hitters of the San Diego Padres. Graveman was up to the task. He retired Fernando Tatis, Jr., Manny Machado and Austin Nola in order. The perfect inning of action helped Graveman's Mariners to a 4-1 win.

(Photo of Kendall Graveman by Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports)

Chris Stratton of the Pittsburgh Pirates also had a scoreless relief outing on Saturday. Though Pittsburgh ultimately lost 5-4 to the St. Louis Cardinals, Stratton gave the Pirates a chance. After the Cardinals had already put together a five-run seventh inning, Stratton came in and got the Pirates out of the mess without allowing further damage. He entered with runners at second and third with one out and did walk a batter, but ultimately went 2/3 of an inning allowing no hits or runs, along with a strikeout. Meanwhile in the same game, Stratton's teammate and fellow former Bulldog Adam Frazier was 0-for-4 at the plate.

In fact, the only former MSU player to record a hit on Saturday was Nate Lowe. Lowe was 1-for-4 with a single in his Tampa Bay Rays' 3-1 win over the Baltimore Orioles.

Here are all the details from Saturday, as well as season stats for all former MSU players that have seen playing time in Major League Baseball this year:

SATURDAY'S RESULTS / SEASON STATS

LF Adam Frazier (Pirates) - Lost 5-4 to Cardinals

On Saturday: 0-for-4

Season stats: .219 BA, .294 OBP, .615 OPS, 5 HR, 17 RBI, 18 R

RP Kendall Graveman (Mariners) - Won 4-1 over Padres

On Saturday: (No decision) 1.0 inning pitched, 0 hits allowed, 0 runs allowed, 0 walks allowed, 0 strikeouts

Season stats: 0-3 record, 7.53 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 13 K, 14.1 IP

1B Nate Lowe (Rays) - Won 3-1 over Orioles

On Saturday: 1-for-4 with a single

Season stats: .279 BA, .392 OBP, .927 OPS, 3 HR, 10 RBI, 7 R

RP Chris Stratton (Pirates) - Lost 5-4 to Cardinals



On Saturday: (No decision) 0.2 innings pitched, 0 hits allowed, 0 runs allowed, 1 walk allowed, 1 strikeout

Season stats: 2-0 record, 3.04 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 35 K, 26.2 IP

DID NOT PLAY SATURDAY / SEASON STATS

RP Jonathan Holder (Yankees) - Won 8-0 over Red Sox

Season stats: 3-0 record, 4.08 ERA, 1.58 WHIP, 14 K, 17.2 IP

SP Dakota Hudson (Cardinals) - Won 5-4 over Pirates

Season stats: 3-2 record, 2.77 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 31 K, 39.0 IP

1B Mitch Moreland (Padres) - Lost 4-1 to Mariners

Season stats: .259 BA, .344 OBP, .887 OPS, 9 HR, 25 RBI, 19 R

RF Hunter Renfroe (Rays) -Won 3-1 over Orioles

Season stats: .159 BA, .260 OBP, .690 OPS, 8 HR, 21 RBI, 17 R

RF Brent Rooker (Twins) - Won 8-1 over Cubs

Out for season (broken forearm)

Season stats: .316 BA, .381 OBP, .960 OPS, 1 HR, 5 RBI, 4 R

SP Brandon Woodruff (Brewers) - Won 5-0 over Royals

Season stats: 2-4 record, 3.45 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 72 K, 60.0 IP

