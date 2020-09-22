Big League Bulldogs (entering 9/22): Lowe goes deep and Woodruff strong

Former Mississippi State slugger Nate Lowe's big bat has pushed his Tampa Bay Rays to the brink of a division championship. Lowe cranked a solo home run off of New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom on Monday night – his fourth long ball of the season – to help lead Tampa Bay to a 2-1 win over New York.

The victory shrinks Tampa Bay's magic number to one. Lowe and the Rays can clinch the American League Eastern Division with another win against the Mets today.

Elsewhere around the big leagues, only two other former MSU players got on the field Monday night. Pitcher Brandon Woodruff drew the start for the Milwaukee Brewers and though Milwaukee ended up losing 6-3 to the Cincinnati Reds, Woodruff was strong. Woodruff was saddled with the tough-luck defeat, but lasted 5.2 innings, allowing just four hits and two runs while striking out nine. Woodruff was actually hurling a shutout into the sixth inning before surrendering a two-run homer. Here is what Woodruff had to say about his appearance afterwards:

The only other former Bulldog to see action on Monday was Adam Frazier of the Pittsburgh Pirates. He went 0-for-3 in a 5-0 loss to the Chicago Cubs.

Here are all the details from Monday, as well as season stats for all former MSU players that have seen playing time in Major League Baseball this year:

MONDAY'S RESULTS / SEASON STATS

2B Adam Frazier (Pirates) - Lost 5-0 to Cubs

On Monday: 0-for-3

Season stats: .212 BA, .286 OBP, .595 OPS, 5 HR, 17 RBI, 18 R

1B Nate Lowe (Rays) - Won 2-1 over Mets

On Monday: 1-for-3 with a home run, a walk, an RBI and 2 runs scored

Season stats: .260 BA, .373 OBP, .913 OPS, 4 HR, 11 RBI, 9 R

SP Brandon Woodruff (Brewers) - Lost 6-3 to Reds

On Monday: (Loss) 5.2 innings pitched, 4 hits allowed, 2 runs allowed (2 earned runs allowed), 2 walks allowed, 9 strikeouts, 1 home run allowed

Season stats: 2-5 record, 3.43 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 81 K, 65.2 IP

DID NOT PLAY MONDAY / SEASON STATS

RP Kendall Graveman (Mariners) - Won 6-1 over Astros

Season stats: 0-3 record, 7.04 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 13 K, 15.1 IP

RP Jonathan Holder (Yankees) - Lost 11-5 to Blue Jays

Season stats: 3-0 record, 5.03 ERA, 1.68 WHIP, 14 K, 19.2 IP

SP Dakota Hudson (Cardinals) - Lost 4-1 to Royals

Season stats: 3-2 record, 2.77 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 31 K, 39.0 IP

1B Mitch Moreland (Padres) - No game scheduled

Season stats: .264 BA, .346 OBP, .899 OPS, 9 HR, 26 RBI, 21 R

RF Hunter Renfroe (Rays) - Won 2-1 over Mets

Season stats: .155 BA, .254 OBP, .672 OPS, 8 HR, 21 RBI, 17 R

RF Brent Rooker (Twins) - No game scheduled

Out for season (broken forearm)

Season stats: .316 BA, .381 OBP, .960 OPS, 1 HR, 5 RBI, 4 R

RP Chris Stratton (Pirates) - Lost 5-0 to Cubs



Season stats: 2-0 record, 3.04 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 35 K, 26.2 IP

