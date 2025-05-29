Virginia's Brian O'Connor reportedly the "front runner" for Mississippi State job
Mississippi State may be about to announce its “splash” baseball coaching hire.
D1Baseball.com managing editor reported Virginia baseball coach Brian O’Connor is the “clear-cut front-runner” to take over Mississippi State baseball, but a deal is not done.
Baseball America is also reporting that O'Connor is the front-runner to land the job.
O’Connor has been a popular name associated with the Bulldogs’ search and has been at the top of our coaching hot board since only a couple of days after Chris Lemonis was fired. He’s led Virginia to the College World Series in three of the last five seasons and has a career record 885-370-2 since taking over the Cavaliers in 2004.
After being ranked No. 2 in preseason polls, Virginia did not make the NCAA Tournament this season, a rarity under O’Connor, which makes Rogers’ news believable. Especially, if you agree with what Rogers said on SportsTalk Mississippi yesterday.
“If that is who your coach is I think it comes out relatively quickly just because he's done with his season,” he said. “Why would you sit in Charlottesville for a week if you're going to be the next head coach of Mississippi State?”
Mississippi State did make the NCAA Tournament and is set to play its first game Friday in the Tallahassee NCAA Regional. The Bulldogs will face Northeastern in a matchup of great hitting vs. great pitching. But even that would take a back seat to the news of O’Conner taking over in Starkville.
I wouldn’t expect an official announcement from Mississippi State until after this weekend or whenever the Bulldogs exit the NCAA Tournament. But we are already starting to hear rumors and reports about potential assistant coaches who might join O'Connor in Starkville.