Bulldog Roundup: Mississippi State basketball teams set for SEC Media Day appearance
SEC Tipoff ’26 is in full swing and both Mississippi State men and women basketball teams will get their turn in the spotlight on Wednesday.
Men’s head coach Chris Jans will hold his press conference at 9:35 a.m. and women’s head coach Sam Purcell will go on at 10:35 a.m. Both press conferences will air on SECN+.
Jans will be joined by Josh Hubbard, Jayden Epps and Shawn Jones Jr. at SEC Media Day in Birmingham, Ala.
Purcell will be joined by Chandler Prater, Kharyssa Richardson and Madison Francis.
Prater is one of only two returning Mississippi State players this season. Richardson arrived in Starkville after playing at Ole Miss last season.
Francis is a true freshman and was part of what is widely considered to be one of the best high school recruiting classes Mississippi State's women's basketball has ever signed.
The media’s preseason predictions and All-SEC teams were announced at the start of the two-day event. You can read the men’s version here.
The Bulldogs were predicted to finish 10th in the SEC (the same prediction their men counterparts received), but didn't have any players named to either of the preseason All-SEC teams.
Here’s the media’s predicted order of finish from the SEC’s women basketball teams as well as the preseason All-SEC teams.
2025-26 SEC Preseason Media Polls
Predicted Order of Finish
- South Carolina
- Texas
- LSU
- Tennessee
- Oklahoma
- Ole Miss
- Vanderbilt
- Kentucky
- Alabama
- Mississippi State
- Florida
- Georgia
- Missouri
- Texas A&M
- Auburn
- Arkansas
Preseason Player of the Year
Madison Booker, Texas
Preseason All-SEC First-Team
Flau’Jae Johnson, LSU
Reagan Beers, Oklahoma
Joyce Edwards, South Carolina
Madison Booker, Texas
Mikayla Blakes, Vanderbilt
Preseason All-SEC Second Team
Clara Strack, Kentucky
Mikaylah Williams, LSU
Cotie McMahon, Ole Miss
Ta’Niya Latson, South Carolina
Talaysia Cooper, Tennessee
Rori Harmon, Texas
Yesterday’s Results
Women’s Tennis: ITA Southern Reginal Championships, Auburn, Ala.
Today’s Schedule
No games scheduled.
Did You Notice?
Daily Dose Of Mike Leach
There's shouting, there's blood, there's boogers, there's a whole thing. I mean, there's spitting, there's fighting, there's ripped jerseys. There's someone grabbing someone's throat. I mean, it's why you have football.- Mike Leach