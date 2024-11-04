Cowbell Corner

Mississippi State Opens 2024-25 Season Against West Georgia

The Bulldogs have made back-to-back trips to the NCAA tournament and their quest for a third-straight trip begins Monday night.

Taylor Hodges

Mississippi State Bulldogs guard Josh Hubbard (13) brings the ball up the court against Tennessee during their SEC Men's Basketball Tournament quarterfinal game at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn., Friday, March 15, 2024.
Mississippi State Bulldogs guard Josh Hubbard (13) brings the ball up the court against Tennessee during their SEC Men's Basketball Tournament quarterfinal game at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn., Friday, March 15, 2024. / Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

STARKVILLE, Miss. – Mississippi State basketball’s quest for a third-straight NCAA appearance begins tonight at Humphrey Coliseum.

The Bulldogs will open the 2024-25 season by welcoming West Georgia to the Div. I-level at 6:30 p.m. tonight. It’ll be the first-ever meeting between the two schools.

Under Chris Jans, there is no shortage of hope and optimism surrounding Mississippi State. The Bulldogs won 21 games in each of the last two seasons and returns four players from last year that made significant contributions, including Josh Hubbard, Shawn Jones Jr., Cameron Matthews and KeShawn Murphy.

Hubbard, a Bob Cousy Award Preseason Watch List member and a consensus All-SEC Second-Team preseason pick, registered 17.1 points per game which was tops among SEC freshmen last season. His 598 points were tops for a State freshmen and 8th overall for a single-season.

Last season, West Georgia won the Gulf South Conference with a 26-5 overall record. But now they’re members of the Atlantic Sun Conference, who Mississippi State has a 21-1 all-time record against those schools.

Mississippi State Bulldogs (0-0, 0-0 SEC) vs. West Georgia Wolves (0-0, 0-0 Atlantic Sun)

  • Where: Starkville, Mississippi – Humphrey Coliseum
  • When: Monday, November 4, 6:30 p.m. CT
  • Stream: SEC Network+ (Cable Subscription Required); ESPN+ (Subscription Required)
  • Radio: Mississippi State Sports Network – Powered by Learfield/WZLA-FM 96.1 Starkville/West Point
  • Series History: First-ever meeting between the Bulldogs and Wolves.

Read More Mississippi State Bulldogs On SI:

Mississippi State Football's Final Stand: Can the Bulldogs Secure One More Win?

How to Watch: Mississippi State at No. 7 Tennessee

SEC Football Week 10 Review: Mississippi State Finally Ends Losing Streak

What Went Right? Mississippi States Tops UMass

Published
Taylor Hodges
TAYLOR HODGES

Award-winning sports editor, writer, columnist, and photographer with 15 years’ experience offering his opinion and insight about the sports world in Mississippi and Texas. Taylor has covered all levels of sports, from small high schools in the Mississippi Delta to NFL games. Follow Taylor on Twitter and Facebook.

Home/Basketball