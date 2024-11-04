Mississippi State Opens 2024-25 Season Against West Georgia
STARKVILLE, Miss. – Mississippi State basketball’s quest for a third-straight NCAA appearance begins tonight at Humphrey Coliseum.
The Bulldogs will open the 2024-25 season by welcoming West Georgia to the Div. I-level at 6:30 p.m. tonight. It’ll be the first-ever meeting between the two schools.
Under Chris Jans, there is no shortage of hope and optimism surrounding Mississippi State. The Bulldogs won 21 games in each of the last two seasons and returns four players from last year that made significant contributions, including Josh Hubbard, Shawn Jones Jr., Cameron Matthews and KeShawn Murphy.
Hubbard, a Bob Cousy Award Preseason Watch List member and a consensus All-SEC Second-Team preseason pick, registered 17.1 points per game which was tops among SEC freshmen last season. His 598 points were tops for a State freshmen and 8th overall for a single-season.
Last season, West Georgia won the Gulf South Conference with a 26-5 overall record. But now they’re members of the Atlantic Sun Conference, who Mississippi State has a 21-1 all-time record against those schools.
Mississippi State Bulldogs (0-0, 0-0 SEC) vs. West Georgia Wolves (0-0, 0-0 Atlantic Sun)
- Where: Starkville, Mississippi – Humphrey Coliseum
- When: Monday, November 4, 6:30 p.m. CT
- Stream: SEC Network+ (Cable Subscription Required); ESPN+ (Subscription Required)
- Radio: Mississippi State Sports Network – Powered by Learfield/WZLA-FM 96.1 Starkville/West Point
- Series History: First-ever meeting between the Bulldogs and Wolves.