Mississippi State Football's Final Stand: Can the Bulldogs Secure One More Win?
STARKVILLE, Miss. – Mississippi State football has just three games left in its season without the possibility of a bowl game. So, the Bulldogs will have to make the most out of these last games.
Mississippi Sate will enter each game as an underdog, and just as likely, will face double-digit point spreads. Two of its final three opponents are ranked and the other, Missouri, was ranked as high as No. 9 in the nation before losing to Texas and Alabama.
So, do the Tigers being unranked mean they off the Bulldogs the best chance at a third win? Or is there a reason to think one of the games offers a better chance?
Here’s a reason why Mississippi State could get a win in each of its final three games:
At No. 7 Tennessee
Why Mississippi State Could Win: The Bulldogs are a trap game for Tenneessee. The Vols are in the running for a playoff spot and whether or not they get one will largely depend on next week’s game against No. 2 Georgia. If Tennessee is looking ahead of the Bulldogs, that’s a reason they could win.
Vs. Missouri
Why Mississippi State Could Win: Despite starting the season highly ranked, the season hasn’t gone the way Missouri had hoped. This late in the season, it wouldn’t be shocking if Missouri’s players don’t play its final games to their best ability, which would leave the door open for a Mississippi State win.
At No. 16 Ole Miss
Why Mississippi State Could Win: Records and rankings don’t mean much in rivalry games and the list of reasons why the Bulldogs could win is long. But how fired-up would the Bulldogs be if they came to Oxford knowing an Egg Bowl extinguishes Ole Miss’s hopes of a playoff spot?