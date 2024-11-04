How to Watch: Mississippi State at No. 7 Tennessee
STARKVILLE, Miss. – Lane Kiffin’s No. 16 Ole Miss team won’t get to face No. 2 Georgia in a night game in Oxford like Kiffin and the Rebels were hoping.
Instead, the Rebels’ instate rival will be playing in prime time and at night. Mississippi State will travel to Knoxville, Tenn. where the Bulldogs will face No. 7 Tennessee.
“So, who went at night? LSU gets to play at night again, I guess? Shocker,” Kiffin said. “That’s two for two for them.
“Yeah, I mean, I think that’s proven over time in the NFL and college, you know. Playing at night in electric atmospheres is a home-field advantage. Tough when you’ve got to do that as an opposing team. So that’s been proven for a long time…It is an advantage. I feel bad for our fans not having one night conference game. It’s really unfortunate for them. So, whatever. It’s just really disappointing but it is what it is.”
Kiffin is right about night time games being more electrifying, more exciting. Neyland Stadium is one of the best venues for night games in the country. But that’s exactly a good thing for the Bulldogs.
How to Watch: Mississippi State at No. 7 Tennessee
Who: Mississippi State Bulldogs (2-7, 0-5 SEC) at Tennessee Volunteers (7-1, 4-1 SEC)
When: 6 p.m., Saturday, November 9
Where: Neyland Stadium, Knoxville, Tenn.
TV: ESPN
Radio: MSU Sports Network (Sirius XM 108 or 204)
Series: Tennessee leads the all-time series 29-16-1.
Last meeting: Oct. 12, 2019 (Tennessee won 20-10)
Last time out, MSU: Def. UMass 45-20
Last time out, UMass: Def. Kentucky 28-18