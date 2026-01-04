Mississippi State opened up SEC play with a good performance against Auburn on Thursday, but didn’t have much time to celebrate the win.

The Bulldogs will be back in action Sunday on the road against No. 8 Oklahoma, who won their own SEC opener against Texas A&M, 72-50.

Sunday’s matchup will feature some of the best freshmen in the country with players like Madison Francis and Jaylah Lampley for Mississippi State and Aaliyah Chavez for Oklahoma.

“They’re a lot like us. You can’t play off anyone. They’ve got tremendous returning experience, and their coach is phenomenal. I have a ton of respect for her energy and what she’s built,” Mississippi State coach Sam Purcell said after Thursday’s win against Auburn. “They’ve got Chavez, one of the best freshmen in the country, Peyton Verhulst on the wing, and Beers is an absolute workhorse. She’s a stud.

“We’ve got our work cut out for us. We’ll have a great scout, travel safely, and play loose. We’re playing with house money on the road, but we need to play together and be ready for their best punch.”

The Bulldogs will pose a much tougher challenge to Oklahoma than the Aggies did. Part of that is because opposing teams can’t know for sure which Bulldog will have a big game.

“If you’re scouting us, we’ve got five players who can score in double figures. Who are you going to take away?” Purcell said. “Madison Francis is getting national recognition. Favour is an SEC Player of the Year candidate. Jaylah was SEC Freshman of the Week. Chandler (Prater) had five straight double-doubles. (Destiney McPhaul) has back-to-back 10-assist games.”

How to Watch: Mississippi State at No. 8 Oklahoma

Who: Mississippi State Bulldogs (14-1, 1-0) at No. 8 Oklahoma Sooners (13-1, 1-0)

When: 2 p.m., Sunday

Where: Lloyd Noble Center, Norman, Okla.

TV: SECN+

Radio: Live Radio

Stats: Live Stats

Series History: Oklahoma leads all-time series 2-1

Last Meeting: Mississippi State 81, Oklahoma 77 (January 9, 2025)

Last time out, Bulldogs: def. Auburn, 75-53

Last time out, Sooners: def. Texas A&M, 72-50

Mississippi State Stat Leaders

Points: Favour Nwaedozi, 14.3 ppg

Rebounds: Favour Nwaedozi, 10.9 rpg

Assists: Destiney McPhaul, 59

Steals: Destiney McPhaul, 29

Blocks: Madison Francis, 45

Oklahoma Stat Leaders

Points: Aaliyah Chavez, 19.0 ppg

Rebounds: Raegan Beers, 10.8 rpg

Assists: Aaliyah Chavez, 63

Steals: Zya Vann, 37

Blocks: Raegan Beers, 15

