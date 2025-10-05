10 random thoughts about Mississippi State's loss to No. 6 Texas A&M
The hope and optimism surrounding Mississippi State hasn't fully evaporated after two losses to highly ranked SEC teams.
But it's definitely gotten smaller. Some of it was even carted off the field in the fourth quarter of the Bulldogs' 31-9 loss to No. 6 Texas A&M.
The Aggies exposed plenty of Mississippi State's flaws, but the Bulldogs do have a bye this week to rest, recover and fix those flaws.
Here are 10 random thoughts about Saturday night’s game, including everything from injuries to whether or not the Bulldogs will go bowling this season:
Random Thought #1
The Fluff Bothwell injury is huge for Mississippi State, and it looks serious.
Bothwell was carted off the field in the fourth quarter against Texas A&M after an Aggie defender’s tackle resulted in Bothwell’s knee being pushed in a direction its not supposed to go.
And Lebby’s comments after the game don’t offer much hope.
“They immediately took him in to get X-rays,” he said. “Hopefully, we get some update sooner than later.”
It’s never a good thing when a player has to be immediately taken for x-rays.
Maybe it’ll be an injury that can be healed during the bye week. If not, the Bulldogs may be in for a very rough season.
Random Thought #2
Something that could get lost in the fallout of the game is how good the Mississippi State defense looked. The Bulldogs held the Aggies to less than 200 yards of total offense and just one touchdown.
Mississippi State even made a valiant goal line stand, stuffing the Aggies’ four times in a row from within the five-yard line.
The defensive line was disruptive and had Texas A&M quarterback Marcel Reed overthrowing targets and making bad reads, like the pass Kelley Jones intercepted.
But when a defense is on the field for nearly 40 minutes of a game, it’s going to get worn out and allow more yards and points. That’s what happened Saturday night at Kyle Field.
Random Thought #3
Hit the panic button on the offensive line.
From the opening drive, it was clear the Bulldogs’ offensive line was going to have problems.
Blake Shapen was sacked twice on that opening drive and rarely (if ever) had a clean pocket to stand in or not have to immediately run away from a defender.
Texas A&M officially made four sacks, but it’s defense also recorded nine tackles for a loss.
And I’m note sure if having Albert Reese IV in the game would’ve done much to improve the Bulldogs’ offensive line.
Mississippi State started its fifth different offensive line combination against Texas A&M, with Zach Owens at left guard and Luke Work at right tackle. Jacoby Jackson moved to right guard, Jayvin James at left tackle and Canon Boone was the center.
Something needs to be done over the bye week because if the offensive line plays like that for the rest of the season, Mississippi State will likely go 0-8 in SEC again.
Random Thought #4
Speaking of poor offensive line play, do y’all really think Kamario Taylor would’ve done better?
Once again, social media coaches are thinking Taylor will solve all the problems. Either he can run away from defenders or withstand hits and make better throws or he’s just a better runner/quarterback.
Sorry to break this, but he’s not Cam Newton 2.0. He might be one day in the future, but he’s not right now.
Why would fans want to put a true freshman quarterback behind this offensive line? If I was a Mississippi State fan, I’d be hoping he doesn’t play again this season because he’s just going to be running for his life.
Also, y'all already saw what happens when a true freshman Mississippi State quarterback is thrust into a starting role behind a poor offensive line. Michael Van Buren won just one game (against UMass) last season and is now at LSU.
But, hey, I get it. Backup QB syndrome is a real thing, and the only cure is to see the backup quarterback play and, usually, struggle just as much if not more as the starter.
Random Thought #5
The Aggies certainly wanted to help keep the score close and did their part with nine penalties. Five of those penalties came in the first half .
Mississippi State, meanwhile, had its best game as far as penalties are concerned. The Bulldogs were penalized just three times, which is a huge improvement.
Penalties are one reason why the halftime score was only 7-3.
Random Thought #6
At last Monday’s weekly press conference, Lebby talked about the Aggies were great in situational settings against Auburn, specifically, not allowing the Tigers a third down conversion.
That trend continued last night against Mississippi State when the Bulldogs were only able to convert one third down into a first down.
The Bulldogs were 1-for-10 on third down conversions, which is more than Auburn had if anyone’s looking for some silver linings.
Random Thought #7
I thought we were done with the punter rotation?
Ethan Pulliam had the majority of punts, but Nathan Tiyce had one punt for 35 yards that landed inside the 20.
Maybe Tiyce got a turn because Pulliam would have seven total punts in the game. Pulliam was effective, too, averaging 45.6 yards per punt with a long of 61 yards and one landed inside the 20.
Random Thought #8
Former Mississippi State receiver Mario Craver was on the winning team, which may be most important. But for most of the game, the Bulldogs’ defense held their former teammate in check.
Through three quarters, Craver had two catches for 48 yards. He’d end the game with six catches for 80 yards and no touchdowns.
Craver earlier this week said he felt he wasn’t utilized the right way in Starkville. Was he really utilized much better Saturday?
Random Thought #9
An interesting “what if” moment was in the first quarter.
What if the turf monster doesn’t tackle Davon Booth at midfield? Booth had broken through the Aggies defense and had a clear path to the end zone for a touchdown.
It would’ve put the Bulldogs ahead 7-0 early on. Maybe it changes the entire game? Maybe the Aggies still win, but by a 31-16 final score?
Random Thought #10
If the offensive line woes can’t be fixed and if injuries to Bothwell, Reese and safety Isaac Smith are serious injuries requiring them to miss most of the remainder of the season, Mississippi State may not end up going bowling after all.