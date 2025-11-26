Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 14
There will be no shortage of drama in Mississippi this week. No. 6 Ole Miss will face Mississippi State as a seven-point road favorite on Friday and will get some major news from its head coach over the weekend. Lane Kiffin will announce the plans for his coaching future on Saturday.
Kiffin has been one of the top targets for several big-time programs and could abandon the Rebels for the likes of Florida or LSU before the postseason even begins. Whether that looming news will affect player production remains to be seen. Ole Miss has rattled off three straight wins since it lost to No. 4 Georgia and has a good chance to win its third straight meeting with Mississippi State.
Here’s our full betting preview ahead of kickoff.
Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Ole Miss: -7 (-115)
- Mississippi State: +7 (-105)
Moneyline
- Ole Miss: -285
- Mississippi State: +230
Total: 63.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook
Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State How to Watch
- Date: Friday, November 28
- Game Time: 12:00 PM EST
- Venue: Davis Wade Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ABC
- Ole Miss: 10-1
- Mississippi State: 5-6
Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State Key Players to Watch
Ole Miss
Kewan Lacy: Lacy rushed for a career-high 224 yards against Florida his last time out. He’s rushed for three touchdowns in two straight games and leads the nation with 19 total rushing touchdowns. Lacy has a good chance to light up the SEC’s worst rushing defense. Expect another productive performance from the star running back.
Mississippi State
Brenan Thompson: Thompson leads the Bulldogs in receiving yards (868) and receiving touchdowns (6). He’s been a key player against several big-time teams and has reached the end zone five times against ranked opponents this season. He showcased how impactful he can be with multi-touchdown performances against Arizona State and No. 16 Texas. He’ll likely be a featured player if Mississippi State can get its passing attack going.
Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State Prediction and Pick
Mississippi State has actually looked good against the spread despite their middling record in SEC play. The Bulldogs have covered in eight of their 11 games and only Georgia has prevented them from covering at home this season.
However, styles make fights and Ole Miss is too good on the ground to not take control of this matchup. Mississippi State is giving up 189.8 rushing yards per game and became the first SEC team to give up more than 2,000 rushing yards this season.
The Rebels have amassed an SEC-high 31 rushing touchdowns and will make sure to punish the Bulldogs at the line of scrimmage. Don’t make things complicated. Bet on Ole Miss covering.
PICK: Ole Miss -7 (-115 at DraftKings Sportsbook)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Unlock $300 in bonus bets — all without a promo code for DraftKings. Sign up and place a $5 bet. If you win, you will receive $300 in bonus bets instantly +3 months of NBA League Pass.