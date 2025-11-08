Best social media reactions to Georgia's dominant win against Mississippi State
Georgia came into Davis Wade Stadium and silenced the cowbells in a dominant 41-21 win, but it didn't silence fans on social media.
Nobody wearing any shade of maroon left Davis Wade Stadium with a smile or any shred of happiness.
No. 5 Georgia came to Starkville and handed Mississippi State its most dominating loss.
The maroon-colored Bulldogs entered Saturday with a renewed hope and optimism after ending its SEC-game losing streak last week against Arkansas.
But good feelings like that didn't last long.
Below you'll find a collection of social media posts harvested during the first half of Saturday's 41-21 Georgia win and a section for posts made during the second half.
First Half
Second Half
The second half didn't go much better, but did ignite a firestorm of a quarterback controversy.
And, apparently, Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin was aware of what was going down in Starkville:
