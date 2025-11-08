Cowbell Corner

Best social media reactions to Georgia's dominant win against Mississippi State

Georgia came into Davis Wade Stadium and silenced the cowbells in a dominant 41-21 win, but it didn't silence fans on social media.

Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Zachariah Branch (1) and wide receiver Dillon Bell (86) react after a touchdown against the Mississippi State Bulldogs during the first half at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field.
Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Zachariah Branch (1) and wide receiver Dillon Bell (86) react after a touchdown against the Mississippi State Bulldogs during the first half at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. / Wesley Hale-Imagn Images
Nobody wearing any shade of maroon left Davis Wade Stadium with a smile or any shred of happiness.

No. 5 Georgia came to Starkville and handed Mississippi State its most dominating loss.

The maroon-colored Bulldogs entered Saturday with a renewed hope and optimism after ending its SEC-game losing streak last week against Arkansas.

But good feelings like that didn't last long.

Below you'll find a collection of social media posts harvested during the first half of Saturday's 41-21 Georgia win and a section for posts made during the second half.

First Half

Second Half

The second half didn't go much better, but did ignite a firestorm of a quarterback controversy.

And, apparently, Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin was aware of what was going down in Starkville:

