How to Watch: Mississippi State at Texas
STARKVILLE, Miss. – It’s been 26 years since the last time Mississippi State and Texas met, but that’ll change this Saturday when the Bulldogs welcome the Longhorns into the SEC.
Despite No. 1 Texas already being nearly 40-point favorites against the Bulldogs, there are plenty of interesting storylines. For instance, there’s a good chance both teams are starting freshman quarterbacks.
Mississippi State coach Jeff Lebby has already announced true freshman Michael Van Buren will start for the Bulldogs in Austin. Fans got a short preview of Van Buren’s abilities at the end of Florida’s game where he did lead the offense on a long scoring drive.
Texas coach Steve Sarkisian hasn’t said which quarterback the Longhorns will start, but redshirt freshman Arch Manning could get the starting nod if Quinn Ewers is still recovering from an oblique strain.
Here are the details for how to watch and listen to Saturday afternoon’s game:
How to Watch: Mississippi State Bulldogs at No. 1 Texas Longhorns
Who: Mississippi State (1-3, 0-1 SEC) at No. 1 Texas (4-0, 0-0 SEC)
When: 3:15 p.m., Saturday, September 28
Where: DKR-Memorial Stadium, Austin, Texas
TV: SEC Network
Radio: MSU Sports Network (Sirius XM 108 or 204)
Series: All-time history is tied at 2-2.
Last Meeting: January 1, 1998; Texas 38, Mississippi State 11
Last time out, Bulldogs: lost to Florida, 45-28
Last time out, Longhorns: def. Louisiana-Monroe 51-3