How to Watch: Mississippi State at Texas

Everything you need to know to watch and listen to the Bulldogs welcome the Longhorns into the SEC

Taylor Hodges

Texas Longhorns fans celebrate in the second half of the game against the Louisiana Monroe Warhawks at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. / Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images
STARKVILLE, Miss. – It’s been 26 years since the last time Mississippi State and Texas met, but that’ll change this Saturday when the Bulldogs welcome the Longhorns into the SEC.

Despite No. 1 Texas already being nearly 40-point favorites against the Bulldogs, there are plenty of interesting storylines. For instance, there’s a good chance both teams are starting freshman quarterbacks.

Mississippi State coach Jeff Lebby has already announced true freshman Michael Van Buren will start for the Bulldogs in Austin. Fans got a short preview of Van Buren’s abilities at the end of Florida’s game where he did lead the offense on a long scoring drive.

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian hasn’t said which quarterback the Longhorns will start, but redshirt freshman Arch Manning could get the starting nod if Quinn Ewers is still recovering from an oblique strain.

Here are the details for how to watch and listen to Saturday afternoon’s game:

How to Watch: Mississippi State Bulldogs at No. 1 Texas Longhorns

Who: Mississippi State (1-3, 0-1 SEC) at No. 1 Texas (4-0, 0-0 SEC)

When: 3:15 p.m., Saturday, September 28

Where: DKR-Memorial Stadium, Austin, Texas

TV: SEC Network

Radio: MSU Sports Network (Sirius XM 108 or 204)

Series: All-time history is tied at 2-2.

Last Meeting: January 1, 1998; Texas 38, Mississippi State 11

Last time out, Bulldogs: lost to Florida, 45-28

Last time out, Longhorns: def. Louisiana-Monroe 51-3

