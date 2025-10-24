Bulldog Roundup: Challenging weekend awaits Mississippi State volleyball
Mississippi State volleyball faces one of its toughest weekends of the season as the Bulldogs return to action with back-to-back matchups against nationally ranked opponents.
Mississippi State (14-4, 4-4 SEC) will host No. 3 Kentucky on Friday at 6 p.m. before welcoming No. 16 Tennessee on Sunday at 4 p.m. to Newell-Grissom.
The Bulldogs continue to see strong production from across the roster. Freshman standout Lindsey Mangelson leads all freshmen nationally in three statistical categories and ranks first among SEC freshmen in two more. She also sits ninth on Mississippi State’s all-time freshman record list for kills.
Five Bulldogs currently rank within the SEC’s top 10 in twelve different statistical categories, underscoring the team’s balance and depth.
Cayley Hanson has been a consistent playmaker, ranking fourth nationally and second in the SEC in assists per set. Defensively, McKenna Yates recently reached 500 career digs—tying for the second-fastest in program history to hit the milestone, accomplishing it in just 36 matches.
The Wildcats enter Friday’s contest at 14-2 overall and a perfect 7-0 in conference play. Kentucky leads the SEC in team attacks per set and ranks in the top five in seven other statistical categories. Brooklyn DeLeye leads the Wildcats with 263 kills, while Molly Tuozzo paces the defense with 231 digs. At the net, Lizzie Carr has tallied 67 blocks, including seven solo.
Kentucky holds a 59-win advantage in the all-time series, taking the most recent meeting 3-0.
Tennessee stands at 14-3 overall and 5-2 in SEC action. The Volunteers lead the league in hitting percentage and are among the top five in five other key categories. Hayden Kubik has been the offensive leader with 207 kills through 50 sets, while Gülce Güçtekin anchors the back row with 225 digs. Chelsea Sutton adds a strong presence at the net, posting 71 total blocks—eight of them solo.
Tennessee leads the all-time series with 55 wins and also claimed a 3-0 victory in the teams’ last matchup.
With two nationally ranked opponents coming to Starkville, Mississippi State will look to build on its balanced attack and home-court energy to make a statement in SEC play.
Yesterday’s Results
No games played.
Today’s Schedule
Volleyball: No. 3 Kentucky at Mississippi State, 6 p.m., SECN+
Softball: Fall World Series, Game 3, 6 p.m.
Did You Notice?
- Mississippi State's Kennedy Husbands has been named to the SEC Community Service Team. Husbands routinely serves in the nursery and preschool ministry at her home church in Texas. She spends an hour and a half with them each week when she is home for winter and summer breaks, teaching Bible lessons and providing childcare to children up to five years old. Additionally, she helped students at the Starkville Partnership Middle School prepare for state testing while tutoring students in math.
Daily Dose Of Mike Leach
At an unusually young age, I read 'Instant Replay' by Jerry Kramer, which talked a lot about the Green Bay Packers and Vince Lombardi. From there I was really more a fan of coaches than teams and players.- Mike Leach